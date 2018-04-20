People may have known that Allen, Texas five-star wide receiver Theo Wease, along with good friend and fellow five-star receiver Arjei Henderson, was going to announce his decision during Oklahoma's spring game visit weekend. What wasn't so widely known is that, according to Wease, the plans on how to announce had been set up long before Henderson got the ball rolling at lunch time last Friday.

"It was 110-percent planned," Wease admitted. "(And) the plan worked accordingly too."

And as for the idea that many have presented that there is more news to come from Oklahoma's Red-White game?

"There's more coming (but) I can't ruin the surprises," he acknowledged.

The nation's No. 3 prospect committed to Oklahoma in the Winter of 2017 and then less than two months later backed off of that decision. But this time around, how do things look?

"I'm set," he said of any future trips or interest in other schools.

"I’ve always known I was a Sooner since the time I first committed! (It) just felt right that it would bring a lot of momentum and get some other guys to do it as well," he said.

"I'm feeling better than ever (about the decision)."