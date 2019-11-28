It’s more than 1,700 miles to get from Fort Worth, Texas, to Ottawa, Canada. It’s around a six-hour flight. You’d be in the car for more than 27 hours.

But it’s a trip Oklahoma defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (Fort Worth) would make in an instant with OU captain Neville Gallimore (Ottawa) or vice versa.

Roommates can be a crapshoot. Some develop into lifelong friends, others you’re ready to disregard before the end of the first semester. Gallimore didn’t know one thing about Mann when they were paired up in fall 2015.

It was Gallimore who came to OU as the ballyhooed recruit. Announcing for the Sooners at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Gallimore finished the 2015 Rivals rankings at No. 83 overall.

Mann wasn’t a slouch by any means, but as a three-star recruit, it was sort of a coin toss as to how big of an impact he’d make with the Sooners. A solid prospect but not talked about nearly as much as some of the other 2015 defensive class members.

The two remember their first encounter and just how quickly they clicked then and still going strong as they approach the end of their fifth season in Norman.

“I didn’t know who he was, actually,” Mann said. “I didn’t expect him to be that dude when I knew there was someone from Canada. We just hit it off from the first day we met.”

Mann didn’t know Gallimore, and Gallimore echoed that sentiment with Mann.

“I touched down at OU, and I was put in with Kenneth,” Gallimore said. “I knew absolutely nothing about him. I had never seen his face or anything. Man, God worked it out. We just clicked almost instantly.”

On the field, nothing clicked instantly. Obviously, the goal is to play immediately as a true freshman. Neither experienced that, instead both spending the 2015 season on the bench or not traveling on the road as redshirts.

Off the field, though, the connection continued to grow. What Gallimore remembers even to this day was how generous Mann was with Gallimore right from the jump.

Gallimore could only bring two bags with him from Canada, and the first couple of months in the United States were one heck of an adjustment. Playing football is one thing, but when you combine acclimating yourself to another country, it could have gotten rough.

It could have, but there was Mann helping Gallimore every step of the way. Even someone as prideful as Gallimore couldn’t refuse the assistance, and all it did was help build that bond.