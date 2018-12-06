Oklahoma's class of 2019 has 17 current commitments with the No. 9 class in the country currently in the fold. There is little evidence to think that any of the current pledges are wavering on their choice or signing so it's time to take a look at what pieces could be added between now and the eventual National Signing Day in February but even more poignantly on Dec. 19. So follow along as we break down Oklahoma's potential targets coming down the stretch.

Primary Recruiter: Kerry Cooks Level of Interest: High Others: Ohio State (commit), Alabama The Skinny: Battle has already taken an official visit to Oklahoma and seems to have sincere interest in the Sooners but with Oklahoma's uncertainty on the defensive side of the ball it's tough to imagine them winning out against the likes of Ohio State and Alabama. Current Prediction: Alabama

Primary Recruiter: Kerry Cooks Level of Interest: High Others: Oregon, Florida State The Skinny: Criddell, a long-time Oregon commitment, recently backed off of that pledge after taking an official visit to Norman. Quietly there has been a lot of talk that the two pieces are connected and that the Sooners have done a lot to be at the forefront of his recruitment. That being said Oregon has far from given up on him and Willie Taggart's connection to him from his own time at Oregon is hard to ignore. This will be a dogfight. Current Prediction: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Level of Interest: High Others: Arkansas The Skinny: This is a definite two-horse race between border rivals. He has already taken his trip to Norman and admitted he thought about pledging to the Sooners but wanted to keep his word to visit Arkansas before making that choice and with Cunningham set to visit Fayetteville this weekend we're nearing the end of the line. Cunningham feels there will be two open spots at offensive tackle for the Sooners next year and that seems like to be too hard to pass up. Current Prediction: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Jay Boulware Level of Interest: Low Others: LSU (commit) The Skinny: Oklahoma has been involved with Davis for quite some time but it wasn't until the Tigers picked up a commitment from John Emery that things felt like they could actually happen. Don't misunderstand, there is still a long way to go to flip him away from his hometown program but maybe the Sooners could make that work. Current Prediction: LSU

Primary Recruiter: Dennis Simmons Level of Interest: Medium Others: Auburn, Miami, Georgia, Florida State The Skinny: This is one of the most intriguing guys to follow down the stretch. Mainly because there isn't a lot of feel on just what could happen nor is there a clear idea where he fits for the Sooners. Haselwood has an affinity for Oklahoma but can they take him and how does he fit in with Oklahoma's current pledges? Current Prediction: Miami

Primary Recruiter: Cale Gundy Level of Interest: Low Others: Texas, Minnesota, Oklahoma State The Skinny: Another interesting conversation at wide receiver, will Houston get an offer? We're just not sure yet but it is a possibility. Keep an eye here but until it happens surely Oklahoma State has to be seen as the choice thanks to all of their connections at Millwood...right? Current Prediction: Oklahoma State

Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Level of Interest: High Others: Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri The Skinny: For a while Ike has been near the top of the list for Oklahoma and the Sooners have made a real push in his recruitment and are thought to be the leader at the moment. Ike is a raw tackle with a lot of potential and the Sooners will be looking to get him on campus soon. Current Prediction: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Level of Interest: Medium Others: Alabama, Georgia, Miami The Skinny: Neal surprised many with a visit to Oklahoma last month but there isn't a lot of feeling that the Sooners are a true contender in spite of his bond with long-time commitment E.J. Ndoma-Ogar. This one is a tougher guess about who it will be than whether it will be Oklahoma. Current Prediction: Alabama

Primary Recruiter: Calvin Thibodeaux Level of Interest: High Others: Minnesota (commit), UCF, Mississippi State The Skinny: Schad seems to be a guy climbing the list for Oklahoma and could be a fit as their three-technique defensive tackle. The question could be how the numbers will play out for the Sooners and if they have room to take him. Current Prediction: Minnesota

Primary Recruiter: Kerry Cooks Level of Interest: Medium Others: Florida, USC, South Carolina The Skinny: Steele has always been big on Oklahoma but there has always been the feeling that, in spite of who the leader may be, the Sooners were running second. That said the connection through Brendan Radley-Hiles is very real. Still though the guess right now is Florida has taken the lead and won't be letting go of it. Current Prediction: Florida

Primary Recruiter: Calvin Thibodeaux Level of Interest: High Others: Oregon, Oklahoma State The Skinny: The big defensive lineman has just emerged on Oklahoma's roster and is a great fit for Oklahoma's multiple fronts as he could easily slide inside or outside. He also is a mid-term enrollee so he could work his way into things in the near future. He'll visit Oregon this weekend and Oklahoma next week and possibly the Cowboys in the midweek. Current Prediction: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Calvin Thibodeaux Level of Interest: High Others: LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama The Skinny: A few months ago Oklahoma seemed to be spinning their wheels here but as time has gone on it seems like Stripling and the Sooners could work out in the end. The big pass rusher likes Thibodeaux and will decide on Dec. 19. Current Prediction: Oklahoma

Primary Recruiter: Jay Boulware Level of Interest: High Others: Texas, Kansas State, Utah The Skinny: Stevenson is a player that Oklahoma seems to be zeroing in on in the backfield as a replacement for Trey Sermon at some point. Stevenson is getting plenty of outside attention but this could become a Red River battle in the California junior college ranks - a rare story indeed. Current Prediction: Oklahoma