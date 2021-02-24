WIth the class of 2022's first Sooner State Rankings already released it's already time to take a look at 2023 and just what kind of talent is there for the Sooners to pursue in 2023. The rising juniors are loaded with big bodies up front along with some elite defensive backs already holding power five offers. Take a look as we offer our first glimpse inside the staet for 2023.

Breakdown: Adams is a guy that in years past might have gone overlooked as he doesn't have any one skill that screams out at you. However, he's so well rounded and shows the ability to get open over and over again. Adams is twitchy but has more speed than we so often seen from a slot receiver, he's a guy who could really take off over the summer if he gets the chance to showcase himself at some camps.

Breakdown: Ashford is a mountainous offensive lineman who made an impact early on for the Wolves. He fought through some injuries in 2020 but the potential is there to be a highly sought after guard prospect in the class of 2023. With a full off-season he could really develop and see a big jump in his future possibilities. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Bigbow isn't well known yet but with his ability to slide his feet and move into space, he might be before the next two years are up. He's raw at this point but no offensive lineman at Anadarko, under Kent Jackson, will ever lack for physicality.

Breakdown: Bradley is an intriguing athlete who could feature as a running back, receiver, or something in between. He brings plenty of speed to the equation and could be a player who takes on a big role in 2021.

Breakdown: Drummond, the younger brother of 2021 North Texas signee Bryce Drummond, has all the looks of another big-time signal caller in the family. Drummond shows potential in driving the ball down field and will only improve as he gains more repetition.

Breakdown: Estrada isn't the biggest defender but he reads things incredibly well and has the quickness to close in on ball carriers even from behind, on occasion. Estrada has a great motor and will be a guy school's will be hoping to size up soon.

Breakdown: Fields is probably the most enigmatic member of this list, he doesn't have much tape and is still largely unknown. But that said those who have seen him and worked out with him think he could be a special player.

Breakdown: Since early on in his career he was known as a potential superstar for the Eagles on a roster that is starting to burst at the seams with them. Foreman is a unique prospect who could be seen as an inside linebacker, EDGE rushing linebacker, , strongside defensive end and possibly even further inside along the defensive front. He's a powerful player with quick feet, as he gets more and more comfortable he'll be a terror for Del City. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Haag is another powerful offensive lineman who, when we saw him early in the year, things still seemed to be coming together for him. While Haag has the look of an interior player if he leans out a little and continues to work on his feet he can be a tackle with considerable potential. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Though it's been his brother that has seen a lot of early recruiting attention, make no mistake Dylan has plenty that will catch the attention of coaches going forward. Hasz is a natural playmaker that could be a very good safety prospect in time.

Breakdown: Another of the early front runners for the state's top spot, you rarely see a guy with his measurables who moves like he does. Hasz has picked up a load of early attention as a tight end but there's also a chance that he could emerge as an outside linebacker/EDGE rusher type of player.

Breakdown: Jackson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the state of Oklahoma as he could factor in at any number of positions and roles within those positions. Jackson is a skilled receiver that could line up as a tight end, fullback, or hback at the next level. Look for him to hvae a huge breakout season in 2021. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: One of the early favorites for the state's top spot. Johnson has a rare blend of length and speed. He's also incredibly raw and it's hard not to wonder just how high his ceiling could be as he continues to develop his unique physical gifts. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Keefe is another in a lengthy list of offensive lineman on this list whose junior year will have a lot to say about how far their recruiting goes. He's another lean guy who has plenty of athletic ability but how his frame fills out will tell plenty of his future.

Breakdown: McCarty is an intriguing athlete who could play in a number of roles. As a running back he has made a big name for himself but many who have seem him are excited about his potential as a safety.

Breakdown: Norman doesn't always get it's credit for continually turning out quality players and McClarty looks like the next in line. He played quarterback for the Tigers but his size and speed say a slot receiver could be his future and it's not hard to imagine him being a power five prospect in that role.

Breakdown: McCauley is an intriguing athlete who has surprising change of direction and good ability to close on the ball carrier. There isn't a ton of film to review but he's definitely one to watch.

Breakdown: One of the most physically impressive athletes in the state, in any class. Pearson has made his name as a receiver but with his body type one can't help but wonder if he turns into a flexed tight end or could even have a defensive role. Pearson is also a star baseball player and it'll be interesting to see what role that plays in his recruitment. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Not surprisingly, as the latest generation of one of Oklahoma wrestlings royal families, Roller is absolutely outstanding with his hands and never struggles to get a ball carrier to the ground. Roller is a natural pass rusher that could develop into a guy who gets plenty of attention but it'll be interesting to see how his measurables fit into a role.

Breakdown: Unlike some of the other offensive lineman on this list Rumsey is already carrying some of the weight he'll need in the college game. He's a quality athlete who has the look of a player who could develop into a power five level offensive line target.

Breakdown: Sanders has been talked about around Stillwater since very early in his career and being one of the lynchpins of one of the state's best programs over the past few years shows the excitement was deserved. Sanders is probably a center in the college game but either way he's a player with a strong base and good feet. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Stanton is a guy who seems to still be growing into his body and he'll only continue to improve for the Golden Demons. He's an interesting projection as he's a good ahtlete who moves well laterally but he isn't the longest player so both guard and tackle seem in play for him. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com



Breakdown: It's been a while since Ardmore was producing prospects at the level that they probably should have been. But make no mistake there's been plenty of quality players and Swanson, in spite of being in a run-heavy offense, shows signs of being that kind of player. He'll need to do some camps to help get his name out but there's talent there to garner attention.

Breakdown: Tease is a name that people around Booker T. are incredibly familiar with and he shows both the ability to separate down field but also as a receiver who can work across the middle and make the tough catch. He's got a chance to be one of the more complete receivers to emerge from Oklahoma in quite some time. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Just an absolute mountain of an interior defensive lineman. Thomas would probably be best served to lean up a bit but regardless at a program like Union he'll reel in plenty of interest. As he finds more and more secondary moves to go with his size and quickness he could turn into one of the state's better prospects.

Breakdown: Thomas is the definition of a cover corner with high end speed to work head up against even the most explosive receivers. Thomas excels at sticking his foot in the ground and driving on the ball, he's also got a great feel for timing and when to get his hand in to break things up. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Virgil was one of the surprises of going over so much Oklahoma tape. Virgil has big-time speed, and can explode in and out of cuts. He clearly came on as the year went on and there is a chance he really explodes in the 2021 season.

Breakdown: Early in the year Wasel was still putting things together but as time went on he and the Choctaw staff figured out exactly what he needed to be to take the program on a program-redefining run to the state finals where they fought powerhouse Bixby to the very end. Wasel is a high-quality athlete who is still refining his game as a passer. As that gets better and better Wasel's potential could reach impressive heights. Seen Live by SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Another Eastern Oklahoma prospect that was a surprise as we went through film review. Wassana is an explosive athlete who shines as a quarterback and as a defensive back. Defensive back could have a future for him but on the offensive side of the ball it seems running back or receiver are his most likely hopes.