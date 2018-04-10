Oklahoma's big recruiting weekend is now just a few days away and it's time to take a look at some of the storylines worth following as we head into the big day. Obviously the visitor list is massive but what players could be thinking about a decision while in Norman? Could things be different for the unofficial visitors thanks to a huge official visit list?

1. Has the weekend taken shape to an even larger scale than expected?

This is something that not enough people are talking about. Sure it's been known that this was going to be a big deal but Oklahoma is not only landing four five-star prospects on their 15 man official visit list but also a Notre Dame transfer but it's more than that.

Look at the school's heading to Norman.

Allen, Texas

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

That reads like a who's who of high school football - some absolute powerhouses from coast to coast.

This weekend was always going to be a big deal but it really is impressive, even to someone who has covered Oklahoma recruiting for nearly 20 years, what the Sooners have put in place.

When you add in all of the extra shine that the Sooners are putting on the spring game with the stars of the past returning and it just becomes a deal that should attract the attention of tons of this weekend's visitors.

2. What's the impact of the star-studded visitor list going to be on unofficial visitors?

It's not exactly genius-level intuition to realize that with nearly 20 official visitors Oklahoma's staff, both the coaches and support staff, are going to be a bit taxed to shower the normal official visitor list with attention.

That being said, when you look over an unofficial visitor list that already includes over a dozen prospects holding Oklahoma offers it's clear the Sooners aren't going to turn visitors away who are willing to come have a look.

So how does Oklahoma handle that? It's likely that Oklahoma will make it clear to more local/regional guys why they may not have the same attention as usual. Meanwhile players like Isaiah Rutherford, Darrion Green-Warren, and a few others - including a trio of Deerfield Beach, Fla. stars - are likely going to get plenty of attention.



3. Is there one player that the Sooners might be ready to surprise everyone with?

There isn't that much likelihood for a decision this weekend - though it shouldn't be entirely ruled out - but don't fall asleep on massive Arkansas offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins who will be unofficially visiting this weekend.

There has been loads of buzz that Oklahoma has made a big move for Wilkins but he has been insistent that he is in no rush to make a decision. We'll see how it plays out but at the very least it seems there is a good chance for Oklahoma to sustain their lead.