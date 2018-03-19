After yesterday's Houston 3-Stripe Camp there was plenty to go over and while much was covered in our Notes from the camp there were still many fine points to go over. So we bring back our 3, 2, 1 feature to have a look at just what Sooner fans need to know from one of the more talent rich camps to take place in Texas in the past few months.

Three Facts From the Houston 3 Stripe Camp

1. Marcus Stripling is the best front seven prospect in the state of Texas. To be fair it's something of a lean year in Texas at linebacker and along the defensive line but while Rivals has him currently as Texas' No. 15 prospect, he is much more in the conversation of a top 5-7 guy. Stripling has real burst and the frame that at 6-foot-3, 272-pounds shows the ability to play in just about any role a defense could create for him. Stripling's physical skills make him special but his versatility makes him nearly impossible to oversell.

Spiller was a standout on the day. SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

2. Isaiah Spiller is Oklahoma's most gifted receiver at running back since Joe Mixon. Seeing Spiller in person for the first time was an eye-opening experience. The Sooners Rivals250 commitment was good in the 'cat and mouse' drills early on in camp but when he started working into passing routes and showing off his hands, his game took off. One-handed catches, catches in traffic, out routes, wheels, etc. you name the way that Spiller could attack a defender and he did, with great success. 3. Garrett Wilson is serious about the Sooners in spite of coming from the Austin area. Wilson has big-time connections to Austin and Columbus, Ohio and it has seemed that the Sooners were a distant afterthought. However, in talking to the Rivals100 receiver it's clear that his visit to the Sooners recent junior day really opened his eyes and a return trip to Norman seems imminent. The Buckeyes and Longhorns are still the perceived favorites but Oklahoma's production at receiver has definitely caught his eye.

Two Questions from Houston

Roberson's first impression was a strong one. SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

1. Is Oklahoma's presence in Houston growing even larger? For years Oklahoma has found success recruiting in Houston but hasn't done so consistently. With two high-level performers at the camp in Spiller and Kori Roberson it seems that Oklahoma is starting to become a more consistent mover. When you throw in the huge list of campers that were on hand it becomes even more clear that Oklahoma is in great shape in Space City. Keep an eye on the Sooners to land some more high profile talent before it's all said and done. 2. Is Javonne Shepherd is the Houston area's most promising tackle? Some of this is connected to the idea that Kenyon Green is probably a guard in the college game but Shepherd is a guy with surprising length, a great frame, and the ability to move his feet very naturally. Shepherd is incredibly raw but the natural athleticism is there to make him a premier left tackle in the not too distant future.

The Sooners Star of the Day