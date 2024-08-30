In his first public statement since the announcement, Venables said Murray has accepted responsibility for the infractio
Oklahoma will be without a key wide receiver for its season opener against Temple on Friday.
Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden react to DeMarco Murray's suspension, Brenen Thompson's emergence and more.
The NCAA announced that Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray has been handed a one-game suspension.
In his first public statement since the announcement, Venables said Murray has accepted responsibility for the infractio
Oklahoma will be without a key wide receiver for its season opener against Temple on Friday.
Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden react to DeMarco Murray's suspension, Brenen Thompson's emergence and more.