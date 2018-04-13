A little over a year ago Arjei Henderson and Theo Wease committed to the Sooners on the same day while in Norman. Later last spring they eventually decommitted with both taking long looks at various other schools, including Henderson committing to Oregon at one point.

Fast forward almost 14 months to the day and the Sooners must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief as Oklahoma has almost exactly replicated the story of 2017 with Wease and Henderson both having announced their commitments to Oklahoma in the last hour.