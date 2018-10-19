It’s going to be a big game for one Oklahoma commitment in what appears to not be such ideal weather conditions. Will this five-star prospect still be able to put on a show on the road?

With Oklahoma in the area to take on TCU on Saturday, it’s the perfect opportunity to check back in with Hebron five-star wide receiver Trejan Bridges.



In five games, Bridges has lived up to his five-star ranking, and Hebron has done a great job of getting creative in how to use him.

Bridges is still his usual dominant self at receiver with 22 catches for 324 yards and five touchdowns, but he’s become just as vital as a runner.

Not a pure running back, Hebron has found ways to get Bridges involved. He has 38 carries for 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This match up between Hebron and Flower Mound is a crucial game for both schools as each enters 4-2 overall and Flower Mound is coming in with a three-game winning streak.

Bob Przybylo, Eddie Radosevich, and Carey Murdock will on hand to see if Bridges can pull off another special performance despite what does look like rainy conditions all evening.