This was supposed to be the season for Oklahoma junior linebacker Caleb Kelly. After scoring a touchdown in the Big 12 championship and forcing a fumble that resulted in a touchdown in the Rose Bowl, he couldn’t have finished 2017 any better. He knew he was going to have to have shoulder surgery in the offseason, but that would be a minor hiccup toward Kelly becoming an all-conference performer in 2018. Somewhere along the road, the script changed. Kelly, a five-star prospect for the 2016 class, was healthy but relegated to the bench because of the inspired play of redshirt senior Curtis Bolton at the WILL linebacker spot. Kelly, once thought to be one of the leaders of the defense, was now being toyed with the idea of the four-game redshirt rule and coming back in 2019 as a redshirt junior. Kelly, recruited by nobody harder than Mike Stoops, was one of the first to thank Stoops for all he had done when Stoops was dismissed halfway through the season.

Through it all, Kelly has tried to remain positive. That work ethic, that drive is starting to pay dividends once again. Never considering the option of transferring, Kelly stuck it out and is once again showing those flashes that still have OU fans so excited about his potential and production. “I do think I’m in a better place mentally,” said Kelly on Monday. “I’ve been through everything pretty much now. I’ve gotten injured. I’ve had a surgery now. I’ve been a second-string player now. These are all first times in my entire life. Having that happen to me, I feel like it helps me going forward. You can get through anything.” Nobody saw Bolton coming, and Kelly admits there were times this season when it was difficult to be sitting on the sideline instead of contributing. He’s not bitter. Kelly was quick to point out, hey, Bolton simply beat him out for the job. No excuses. But OU figured out it still needed Kelly on the field. Maybe Kelly will transition back to WILL in 2019, but for the second half of 2018? It was time to move back outside, time to return to the SAM linebacker position. “He’s fought back, and he’s been able to contribute for us,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “After we made the change mid-season, one of the plans was to get him on the field more. He’s been a team player. He’s played explosive for us. “I see that group – playing those three guys – we continue to get more confidence on the field and those guys kind of get more in sync together. I thought all three played pretty darn well the other night. Caleb was awesome, without a doubt.” Kelly made that play once again – that play reminding people of how special he can be on the field. Coming off the edge, he took down the West Virginia offensive tackle. He kept pursuing the ball, sacked quarterback Will Grier, punched the ball out, recovered it and scored a touchdown.

Kelly is coming off one of the biggest games of his career. AP