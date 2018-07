ATLANTA - For months and months Jadon Haselwood has expressed interest in Oklahoma and for the same length of time people have written off the Sooners chances with the five-star wide receiver from Ellenwood (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge.



SCOOPHD spoke with him at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge about his relationship with Lincoln Riley, Dennis Simmons, and others. Could Oklahoma actually have a chance at getting Haselwood back on campus this fall?