Texas was the next closest with five selections. No other team had more than one.

The Sooners had seven players named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team, which was released on Thursday afternoon. That list includes seniors Rylie Boone , Alyssa Brito , Jayda Coleman , Kinzie Hansen , Tiare Jennings , newcomer Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May.

The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Oklahoma. That means softball season is right around the corner.

Six of the seven honorees are key returning players from last year's squad, which won the program's third-consecutive national championship and seventh overall. Maxwell, a former Oklahoma State transfer, arrived after four standout seasons with the Cowgirls.

May and Maxwell project to be huge contributors in the circle this season. May posted an 18-0 record last season with a 0.91 ERA — the third-best mark in the country — and 130 strikeouts in 107.2 innings. Maxwell struck out 229 batters in 142.2 innings with an ERA of 1.91, posting a 16-7 record and earning second-team All-America honors.

Boone, a fifth-year senior, has been a two-year starter and has a career batting average .405, the fourth-best in program history.

Brito has been hugely impactful since arriving in Norman back in 2022 and turned in a career-best season in 2023, hitting 17 home runs and 60 RBIs with a .412 batting average.

Coleman, the reigning 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year, posted a .408 batting average as the team's leadoff hitter and recorded 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Jennings, the team's only unanimous selection on the preseason team, has a career batting average of .427 with 73 home runs, 49 doubles and 245 RBIs.

Hansen, last year's Johnny Bench Award winner, hit 13 home runs and batted .409 in 2023 as the team's starting catcher.

The Sooners open the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Classic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Feb. 8.