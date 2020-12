Oklahoma had three five-stars on campus this weekend and while one, Caleb Williams, is already committed two more, Emeka Egbuka and Tristan Leigh, are amongst the most key pieces of the Sooners recruiting work. We've heard a lot of positive news but now, just over a week from National Signing Day, we've put in a Forecast for one of them to head to Norman.

Who is it and why?

A 5-Star Forecast