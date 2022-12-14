Oklahoma is doing plenty of work in the transfer portal but one player they've got their eye heavily on is Oklahoma State defensive end transfer Trace Ford . The big-time pass rusher has gone through some tough injuries in Stillwater but the Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe product has become a hot commodity in the portal. What has Miguel Chavis and the Sooners chasing him.

Career Stats: 30 career games, 59 tackles (41 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, 14 passes defended, three forced fumbles.

PFF Grade in 2022: 57.2 (nine games)

High: 90.8 - Arizona State

Low: 40.2 - Central Michigan

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Trace Ford is an obvious one as an in-state product from the Oklahoma City area. However, the Sooners may have their work cut out in convincing him to cross the Bedlam line.

What's on Tape: It isn't hard to see that Ford is a natural pass rusher but one of the interesting things is how he has lined up all over the place for the Cowboys. Ford bends well at the corner and has nice closing speed but even when he doesn't get home he does a nice job getting into passing lanes and knocking down passes.