Oklahoma's approaching it's first junior day for the class of 2024 and offers are flying out but they are also quite busy in the transfer portal. As such there's a lot to cover in this week's SoonerScoop. Beyond all of that Oklahoma landed a key pass rusher last week, Rondell Bothroyd, who discussed his feelings about Oklahoma's 2022 season an what his impressions were of the Sooners.

Also, what's happening with some of the rumors of staff changes for the Sooners?

Sooner Scoop - January 13, 2023