Oklahoma's 'Future Freaks' weekend has been in the plans for some time and from the look of a visitor list that is already at more than 60 known visitors with more rolling in every day it's going to be an impressive weekend. Who are some names that the Sooners could be considering offering? What players are most excited to get to Norman - many for the first time? This week's SoonerScoop is a clear look at what you can expect this weekend.

The Sooner Scoop - March 24, 2023