COPPELL, Texas - Playing at Oklahoma's 2A level it's been easy for some to dismiss the talent of Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major and his Falcon teammates. However when he competed with some of the region's best on Sunday the questions about just what a difference maker he might be was put to bed. Major talked about proving himself on a bigger stage as well as going from unknown to one of the Big 12 area's top running back prospects.