HOUSTON - Oklahoma's hiring of Demarco Murray brought a lot of excitement to Sooners running back recruiting. And though a lot of that enthusiasm has sprung up for the 2020, 2021, and even 2022 classes one player who has already caught the attention in the 2023 class is El Campo, Texas star Rueben Owens. He spoke with SCOOPHD about a recent trip to Norman and his knowledge about the Sooners first-year position coach.