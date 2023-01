Oklahoma's class of 2023 is put to bed, at least this point, while the class of 2024 is just getting rolling. So where is Oklahoma's focus? On a busy week, and weekend, of transfer portal visitors to Norman. This week's SoonerScoop will take a look at several of the potentially key names and pieces of the 2023 roster that the Sooners are eyeing.

The Sooner Scoop - January 7, 2023