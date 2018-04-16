The trick is to never overpromise and underdeliver but to under promise and over deliver. Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley has an idea of how this recruiting thing works. OU’s 2019 class entered the weekend at No. 11 in Rivals rankings. #NewWave19 struts into Monday evening as the No. 1 class in the country. How did it happen? Five commits in three days for the class as part of a seven-commit three-day period overall that made sure people remember OU is a recruiting force to be reckoned with.

It started with a recurring theme to the weekend – the re-commitment. Arjei Henderson was the first of two-five-star wide receivers to decide Norman once again is home. A one-time OU commit, a one-time Oregon commit, there’s a bit more of a finality to Henderson’s recruitment with this pledge. It gave OU its first five-star prospect for the 2019 class for about, oh, less than an hour.

Because the second five-star prospect was coming, too. Like Henderson, Theo Wease was once committed to the Sooners as well. The two initially committed to OU on Feb. 19, 2017, and now have the same honor of making the call on the same day once again April 13, 2018. Wease is the No. 1-ranked receiver in the country by Rivals and has one of the most engaging personalities in the recruiting class.



The weekend wouldn’t have been a success if it was just offense, though. The OU defense needed to continue to bring in the big boys. Jamal Morris is indeed one of those. Down to a final three of OU, Texas and LSU, there was a strong feeling Morris could make his decision in Norman. A big-time safety for a big-time position of need. Perfect for what OU wanted, perfect for what OU needs.

The one nobody saw coming. There are a bevy of talented running backs for the 2020 class in the Midlands region. OU already had one in Aledo (Texas) High’s Jase McClellan. But now? Here comes No. 2 with Jaylan Knighton. With offers from all over the country, it’s another huge recruiting victory for running backs coach Jay Boulware and a shot in the arm for OU in building that Deerfield Beach pipeline.

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but another re-commitment. Derek Green is back. Green committed to the Sooners in November before backing off last month. After thinking things over, he wanted to give OU another shot. The Sooners were more than happy to welcome him back. A great visit re-confirmed what Green has already known – OU is his home. He’s the first defensive tackle commit for the class.

Mentioned how crucial it is for OU to land quality safety prospects, and Jarrian Jones is indeed one of those. There were rumblings all weekend about Jones getting closer and closer to making the call. Never easy to land a Mississippi high school prospect that is coveted by the in-state schools but give a lot of credit to defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks and the rest of the staff for making it happen.

Not to be left out, the Sooners hit the graduate transfer market for another year and strike gold in the former Notre Dame defensive end. The young talent for OU at defensive line is worth getting excited about, but they’re young. There’s not too much experience. Jay Hayes bridges that gap in one sense but is also someone who is a lot more than just depth. He can make a difference as soon as he arrives.

