Oklahoma's defense has shown real growth in the first few weeks of the season but one area that is still in need of work is safety. In a twist of fate one former key Sooner recruit has gone back on the market via the transfer portal. Could the Sooners make a run at Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor?

Also, what are the Sooners chances with a pair of expected visitors from Texas' commitment list?

Finally, is there a new name ready to emerge amongst Oklahoma's defensive line recruits?

Find out all this and get Woke.

WOKElahoma - September 25, 2019