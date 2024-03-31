During his freshman campaign, Uzan made an immediate impact, playing in all 32 games and starting in 24 of them. He quickly emerged as a breakout player for the Sooners, averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. Notably, he showcased his potential with a career-high performance of 20 points and five assists against Kansas State.

After two seasons at Oklahoma, guard Milos Uzan has decided to enter the transfer portal, signaling the end of his tenure with the Sooners. Uzan arrived at Oklahoma as a highly-touted four-star recruit, ranked No. 109 nationally from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into his sophomore season, expectations were high for the 6’4” guard, with NBA draft buzz surrounding him. While his numbers improved, they didn't quite reach the lofty heights some had anticipated. Uzan averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game. However, his three-point shooting percentage dipped from 40.8% in his freshman year to 29.6% in his sophomore campaign. He played and started in all 32 games for the Sooners.

Uzan faced some challenges at the start of the season, as he adjusted to playing alongside Javian McCollum. Despite this, he showcased his scoring ability in a four-game stretch in January, where he scored in double figures in each game. Additionally, he delivered a notable performance in the Big 12 tournament against TCU, tallying 15 points.

The departure of Uzan leaves a void in the Sooners' backcourt, as he was a key contributor and a promising talent recruited by head coach Porter Moser. Meanwhile, Oklahoma will need to search for a starting-caliber guard to fill the void left by Uzan's departure.