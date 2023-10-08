DALLAS, Texas — There’s one particular reason why Saturday’s 34-30 victory over No. 3-ranked Texas felt so sweet for Oklahoma. That’s because last year’s Red River Rivalry felt so bad. The Sooners dropped that game 49-0 and played poorly on both sides of the ball. It was OU’s worst loss in the annual rivalry series. Even just a few minutes after the victory, OU coach Brent Venables acknowledged that. “Last year was an embarrassment,” Venables said. “My hands are all over that. And the players that played for us last year, they were hurt from that too, and ultimately my job as leader is to get the best out of them.” But for the Sooners, particularly for the defense, the win over Texas proved that last year’s embarrassment is a thing of the past. There was no bigger example of that than the Sooners’ goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. The Sooners were clinging to a 27-20 lead when the Longhorns made their way to the one-yard line. On first down, Kip Lewis stuffed Texas running back Jonathon Brooks for no gain. On second down, Lewis and Dasan McCullough combined to stifle Brooks. On third down, Danny Stutsman and McCullough stopped Brooks for a one-yard loss. The Longhorns decided to go for it on fourth down, as Quinn Ewers found Xavier Worthy with a short pass. But Billy Bowman came in with a big hit to stop Worthy just short of the end zone. The Longhorns had four tries from the one-yard line, but the Sooners defense wasn’t having it. And that effort proved critical in a game the Sooners won by four points.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PS0xBSE9NQSBTVE9QUyBURVhBUyBGT1VSIFRJTUVTIE9OIFRIRSBH T0FMIExJTkUg8J+YsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcHhwNXVkVVB5 dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3B4cDV1ZFVQeXc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyIChAU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0c0NlbnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDczNDg0NDA0 MzQxOTY3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“First off, the coaches did a tremendous job game planning that exact scenario,” Stutsman said. “They put together a perfect package for that situation. We had young guys like Kip Lewis who were ready to play. He was locked-in, dialed-in. At the end of the day, a goal-line situation like that, it comes down to heart and how bad somebody wants, (how much a) team can really come together and generate a push. I think the guys up front did a tremendous job all four snaps to really give it all they’ve got one snap at a time, one second at a time.” That goal-line stop was further evidence of the Sooners’ improvement in the red zone. OU’s opponents have combined for only three touchdowns on 11 red-zone trips this season. But the red-zone defense wasn’t the only season-long trend that was on display for the Sooners. Takeaways, which have been the calling card for OU’s defense all season, played a huge role in the win. Gentry Williams intercepted Ewers on the third play of the game, which eventually led to a Dillon Gabriel touchdown. Later in the quarter, Kendel Dolby intercepted Ewers inside the red zone and prevented the Longhorns from scoring. Peyton Bowen also forced a fumble that was recovered by Williams late in the first half. The Sooners, who led the FBS in interceptions with 11 coming into Saturday, finished the day with two picks and three total takeaways. But the Sooners hadn’t had the chance to show it on a national stage, and it came against a Texas team that was averaging over 36 points per game 486 yards of offense coming into the weekend. “We’ve been proving it all year,” Bowen said. “Our defense has gotten 10 times better and we proved it against a great offensive team who has won big games already this year. And we came out there with the mentality that we’re not gonna give up like that.” The Sooners’ defense didn’t just prove how good it's been this season. They also showed how far they’ve come from last year’s Texas game. Here’s a look at how the Sooners’ defensive stats on Saturday compared to last year’s Red River Rivalry:



OU's defense against Texas, 2022 vs. 2023 Year Texas rushing yards Sacks Takeaways Texas third-down success Offensive points surrendered 2022 296 (5.9 YPC) 0 1 10/15 49 2023 156 (3.9 YPC) 5 3 5/14 23