Ahead of the curve: Grading the Sooners' win against Arkansas State
NORMAN — As other Big 12 teams struggled with their seemingly easy Week 1 opponents, Oklahoma cruised to a 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The Sooners’ offense scored 28 points in the first quarter and 45 by halftime, while the defense kept the Red Wolves completely in check. By the end of the game, the Sooners had scored on 11 of their 12 possessions, while the Red Wolves finished with just 208 yards of total offense.
While it wasn’t a perfect performance by the Sooners, there were a lot of encouraging signs. Before looking ahead to next week’s game against SMU (5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+), here are the letter grades for the Sooners’ performance on both sides of the ball.
Passing offense: A+
Dillon Gabriel immediately set the tone on the opening possession, finding Andrel Anthony for a 45-yard gain before capping off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown to Drake Stoops. He later found Gavin Freeman for a seven-yard touchdown, giving him 145 passing yards and two scores in the first quarter. At halftime, Gabriel’s job was done — 308 passing yards, 19-of-22 passing, two passing touchdowns.
True freshman Jackson Arnold came in and kept things going, totaling 114 passing yards on 11-of-11 passing and a touchdown. His score came on a 21-yard pass to Jayden Gibson, who came down with a spectacular grab in traffic.
It’s not just that Arnold and Gabriel combined for 422 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with a 90.9% completion rate, which set an OU school record. 11 different receivers caught a pass, with Nic Anderson leading in receiving yards (68) and true freshman Jaquaize Pettaway leading in receptions (9).
Notably, however, both Austin Stogner and Jalil Farooq did not record a reception on Saturday. Farooq was targeted twice, while Stogner wasn’t targeted once in his 31 snaps. It’s probably a case of wanting to get other players involved in Week 1, but it’ll be interesting to see if the coaching staff makes an effort to heavily involve both of them against SMU.
Summary: Nothing is perfect, but the Sooners’ passing offense simply couldn’t have been much better. Players like Anthony, Freeman, Gibson and Anderson appear primed to make significant impacts. Arnold is already an immediate, significant upgrade at backup quarterback, and the Sooners' future with him under center is incredibly bright.
Rushing offense: B+
It wasn’t Marcus Major taking the first snaps at running back. It was Tawee Walker, who simply played better than both Major and Jovantae Barnes on Saturday.
Walker took eight carries for 44 yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the process. His yards-per-carry average of 5.5 was the best of any non-QB.
Major saw nine carries and turned them into 31 yards, while Barnes led the backfield in carries (13) and yards (49). But neither of them were particularly efficient, each recording a YPC of 3.8 or lower. The Sooners were also without redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk, who the coaching staff held out as a precaution as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Gabriel and Arnold were both efficient on the ground, and both scoring rushing touchdowns. The Sooners as a whole carried the ball 49 times for 220 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.
Summary: It was a solid debut for the Sooners’ rushing offense, but there’s room to grow for the running backs.
Passing defense: B
On paper, the Sooners simply shut down the Arkansas State passing attack. ASU quarterback J.T. Shrout connected on just 12-of-26 passing attempts for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. New players like Reggie Pearson and Peyton Bowen made an immediate impact, while returning young players like Gentry Williams and Kani Walker have clearly improved from a year ago.
Just watch Williams blow up this swing play late in the first quarter
For the sake of being nit-picky, it should be pointed out that ASU wide receivers did drop a fair share of passes that would’ve gained significant yardage. On a few other plays, Shrout missed wide open receivers downfield. Those types of mistakes are to be expected in Week 1, and the Sooners’ secondary clearly has potential to be very good, but there are some things to clean up before entering conference play.
The pass rush appeared to be the biggest flaw yesterday, and it makes sense. The Sooners did record just one sack and didn’t generate consistent pressure. But as OU coach Brent Venables pointed out in his postgame press conference, ASU’s game plan involved utilizing seven or eight blockers while getting the ball out. The Sooners, on the flip side, didn’t blitz a ton. It's likely the Sooners' defensive line is saving their real stuff for later.
Summary: There are some things to clean up, and the defensive line remains (somewhat) in question heading into the SMU game. But there’s reason to be encouraged by yesterday’s performance.
Rushing defense: A
Yes, it’s reasonable to not put everything into yesterday’s performance. But considering the OU defense ranked near the bottom nationally in defending the run, all that needed to be shown is improvement.
And they showed it.
The Red Wolves gained 48 rushing yards on 23 carries, just barely cracking two yards per carry. The Sooners’ front seven simply harassed ASU’s running attack on every play.
It’s clear that the Sooners simply have more options to defend the run than they did a year ago. Kobie McKinzie, in particular, showed an obvious ability to fill the gaps and disrupt opposing ball carriers, finishing with three tackles and a tackle for loss in only 15 snaps. Jaren Kanak, Justin Harrington, Pearson and Bowen should also help in that regard.
Summary: The Sooners will obviously be tested more later in the season, but their ability to stop the run on Saturday is something they simply didn’t show a year ago.
Special teams: A+
How could it not be an A+ grade after Freeman took the first punt return of the season to the end zone for an 82-yard touchdown? Freeman clearly has potential to make a big impact on special teams, and the coaching staff needs to continue to be aggressive.
Otherwise, it was a pretty solid day. Zach Schmit nailed all of his extra points and his only field goal attempt, and the Sooners only punted once. Considering how much special teams hurt the Sooners a year ago, there's not much to complain about.
Summary: Let Freeman cook.