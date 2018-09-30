River Grove (Ill.) Triton College wing Alondes Williams announced he is the fifth member of OU’s 2019 class with a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Three commits in less than two weeks wasn’t enough for Oklahoma basketball, so Lon Kruger and the Sooners decided to add one more before September completed.

Williams will be a sophomore at Triton this fall, meaning he’ll have three years to play two seasons’ worth of eligibility when he arrives in Norman.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, is a recent name in OU basketball recruiting circles with various members of the OU staff taking trips to see him within the last month.

The Sooners were able to get Williams to campus this weekend as the only official visitor in town and made it count.

Last year at Triton, a team that won the NJCAA Division II national championship, Williams averaged 13.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game.

OU entered the month of September with one commit and now leaves with five and one open scholarship for whatever OU decides it wants to do with it moving forward.

“Of course I can’t comment at all specifically, but we feel great about it. Just outstanding,” said Kruger when SoonerScoop asked last week about the recruiting success. “It’s exciting and we feel like, I can’t say because of the rules, but we’re excited about it.”

Moving forward, here is your 2019 OU basketball class to go with Williams: