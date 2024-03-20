Alynah Torres hits two home runs in run-rule win over UT Arlington
NORMAN — Another offensive avalanche came for Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
This time, it came in the second inning, and it started with a home run from Alynah Torres.
That two-run home run got things rolling for the Sooners. The Sooners scored eight more runs after that bomb by Torres, and the lineup cycled through 15 batters. The second inning was so explosive that Torres again came to the plate, and this time uncorked a solo home run.
Torres' two home runs in the second inning helped give the Sooners (28-1, 6-0 Big 12) 10 runs in the frame, as they strolled to a 12-1 run-rule victory over UT Arlington at Love's Field.
It was the latest example of the second baseman's growth as an offensive player this season. Coming into the game, Torres had started 18 games while posting a batting average of .385 and an on-base percentage of .475 on 20 hits, two home runs on 10 RBIs.
"She has been waiting to have the offensive explosion that she’s used to before she came here," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "And it’s hard when you have a new hitting coach and you’re learning new things and you’re trying to feel what feels right. I think she’s really parking now. This is what she’s been waiting for. She is absolutely crushing the ball.
"But what I love about Alynah is she’s just clutch in so many different ways – not just offensviely but defensively and I can put her in a lot of different places. When we need a timely hit, when we need a bunt down, anything like that, she’s there. She’s 'Miss Reliable.'"
The former Arizona State duo of Torres and Cydney Sanders have really found their rhythm in recent weeks. For Torres, it's been about settling in.
"I’m just having fun with my teammates, honestly," Torres said. "I’m just keeping it really simple. I’m not trying to make everything ... critiquing everything that I’m doing. Just having fun, seeing ball and hit ball."
Notes
— Karlie Keeney got the start in the circle. She surrendered four hits and one run, with that run giving UTA an early lead in the top of the first inning.
SJ Geurin and Paytn Monticelli both pitched one inning in relief, each logging one strikeout.
With the Sooners coming off a road trip to Lubbock Texas and preparing for this weekend's series against Baylor, the coaching staff prioritized getting different players on the field. That was particularly the case in the circle, as Kierston Deal, Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May have seen the majority of the reps in conference play.
"That was kind of our game plan, and to pull some of these guys, these old senior bones are needing to sit down every once in a while," Gasso said. "So trying to give everybody opportunity. I think Karlie threw well. I've seen her better, and she would tell you that. So I'm not telling you anything you don't know. SJ was nice. It was nice to see her get opposite of Karlie and flipping in some change ups, get a couple strikeouts. Paytn is just completely opposite. So you really have to catch up to Paytn. You have to slow down for SJ. It was a good combination tonight.
"A lot of players are trying to get into this lineup. But we have a pitching staff of six, and I mentioned this to the team the other day. If you're a pitcher, you're just begging for anything. I mean, throw me a bone, a hitter or two. Because obviously, rarely are you gonna see all six in one game, and they're just waiting patiently and they're working diligently in the bullpen. So they're ready. I'm really excited to see as we go, every weekend's gonna be a little tougher for us now."
— With her second-inning grand slam, Alyssa Brito is now tied for the Big 12 lead in home runs with Cydney Sanders and Tiare Jennings, who all have 10. Brito now has two grand slams for her career
— Ella Parker now holds the program record for stolen bases by a true freshman, surpassing Jayda Coleman. Parker now has 11 on the season and added two more against UT Arlington.
Parker explained her mindset in simple terms.
"I like running. I'll go for it," Parker said.
— Up next: The Sooners prepare for a three-game series against Baylor. Friday;s game is set for 6 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The other two games (2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday) will be at Love's Field.
All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.