NORMAN — Another offensive avalanche came for Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

This time, it came in the second inning, and it started with a home run from Alynah Torres.

That two-run home run got things rolling for the Sooners. The Sooners scored eight more runs after that bomb by Torres, and the lineup cycled through 15 batters. The second inning was so explosive that Torres again came to the plate, and this time uncorked a solo home run.

Torres' two home runs in the second inning helped give the Sooners (28-1, 6-0 Big 12) 10 runs in the frame, as they strolled to a 12-1 run-rule victory over UT Arlington at Love's Field.

It was the latest example of the second baseman's growth as an offensive player this season. Coming into the game, Torres had started 18 games while posting a batting average of .385 and an on-base percentage of .475 on 20 hits, two home runs on 10 RBIs.

"She has been waiting to have the offensive explosion that she’s used to before she came here," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "And it’s hard when you have a new hitting coach and you’re learning new things and you’re trying to feel what feels right. I think she’s really parking now. This is what she’s been waiting for. She is absolutely crushing the ball.

"But what I love about Alynah is she’s just clutch in so many different ways – not just offensviely but defensively and I can put her in a lot of different places. When we need a timely hit, when we need a bunt down, anything like that, she’s there. She’s 'Miss Reliable.'"

The former Arizona State duo of Torres and Cydney Sanders have really found their rhythm in recent weeks. For Torres, it's been about settling in.

"I’m just having fun with my teammates, honestly," Torres said. "I’m just keeping it really simple. I’m not trying to make everything ... critiquing everything that I’m doing. Just having fun, seeing ball and hit ball."