As Christian Jones prepares for the homestretch of his recruitment, there are half a dozen schools still in the mix for his pledge, and he's locked in three official visits for the month of June.

As originally reported by Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, Jones will see USC on June 7 before an official with Nebraska on June 14. He'll wrap up the month with an OV to Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ on June 21. However, that may not be the end of the official visit slate for the blue-chip linebacker from Omaha (Neb.) Westside.