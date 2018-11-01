"With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chose to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft," wrote Anderson in his statement released on social media channels. "This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for this next step."

Anderson limped off the field and never returned. That will be the final time we'll see Anderson in an OU uniform after announcing his intentions to enter the NFL draft this evening.

Rodney Anderson's final run as an Oklahoma Sooner was a 10-yard handoff that set OU up 1st-and-10 from the UCLA 10-yard line in the second game of the season.

Anderson was set for a breakout season in 2018. He was the Sooners leading rusher last season with 1,161 yards on 188 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Anderson got off to a slow start after battling through two season that ended due to injury. As a freshman, he suffered a shattered ankle as a special teams contributor. As a sophomore he broke a bone in his neck during spring practice before the start of that season.

In 2017, Anderson started to come to life during a 29-24 win over Texas when he rushed 10 times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The next week Anderson rushed for 147 yards on 19 yards and scored the game clinching touchdown on a 22-yard run that left just :07 remaining in the game.

The runs just kept coming: 181 yards against Texas Tech, 111 against Oklahoma State, 151 against TCU, and 118 against West Virginia.

Then Anderson put on the best showcase of his OU career in the College Football Playoff Semifinal when he shredded Georgia's vaunted defense for 201 yards and scored 2 touchdowns while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Anderson's 2018 started off with a bang, picking up 100 yards and 2 TDs on just 5 carries.

But he only ended up with 11 carries in his final season and he now enters into historical debates about the greatest hard luck player in OU history.

Anderson made his decision while back home in Houston with his family.

The Tulsa World's Bill Haisten reported earlier this week that the now former running back decided to rehab his knee injury away from the OU program.

“Rodney’s dad is in the medical field,” Lincoln Riley told the Tulsa World. “With this particular injury, (the Anderson family) had a doctor and a rehab center that they wanted to use. They chose to do that.”

Anderson's departure, along with the news today that Marcelias Sutton has been lost for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his leg, leave the Sooners precariously thin down the home stretch.

Trey Sermon overcame a potentially serious injury against TCU and returned to action last weekend against Kansas State. Kennedy Brooks and T.J. Pledger will be responsible for carrying the rest of the load this season.

Anderson's decision might not have been a no-brainer, but it wasn't at all surprising. And even though he's been through more hardships than any player in recent memory, Anderson remained upbeat in his farewell message to the Sooners.

"I throughly enjoyed these past four years in Norman and am proud to have worn the crimson and cream," Anderson write. "The bonds I formed with my teammates, coaches and friends are special to me and being selected captain this season has truly been an honor."

Anderson's next challenge is getting healthy. The 2019 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27 this year. The Sooners generally hold their Pro Day sometime in mid March.

It's not known how long it will take Anderson to get back to full strength.

Whether he gets back in time to workout for NFL teams is a discussion to save for another day.

Today Anderson gets his shot to make that move to the NFL. Voted a team captain before the start of the season, Anderson gave a lot to the OU football program.

It's unfortunate for everyone, most of all Anderson, we didn't get to see more.