Oklahoma's pursuit of portal wide receivers shows no signs of slowing down and after landing one talent from in-state rival Oklahoma State the Sooners seem set on adding another in the form of Bryson Green . The talented receiver has two more years of eligibility left and has the size and big play ability the Sooners clearly covet. We take a look at what he could bring to Norman as the Sooners continue in their pursuit.

Career Stats: 17 career games, 48 receptions, 723 yards and 7 touchdowns.

PFF Grade in 2022: 63.9 (11 games)

High: 76.2 - Texas Tech

Low: 50.4 - Oklahoma

Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Green is another guy from Stillwater that the Sooners are clearly giving a long look to. He's a big outside receiver that the Sooners saw up close last year and could fill a need at the position that Oklahoma has to fill.

What's on Tape: Green shows real potential down the field, is very strong with his hands and is more than willing to be physical to make the catch. He mixes good size with good short area quickness for a guy his size.