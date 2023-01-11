Career Stats: 22 career games, 19 receptions, 328 yards, and four touchdowns.

PFF Grade in 2022: 55.9 (14 games)

High: 82.2 - Iowa

Low: 46.5 - Illinois

Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Anthony is another receiver that brings some size and has had some big moments - see Michigan State in 2021 - but he'll be an interesting fit for the Sooners.

What's On Tape: In watching the big game of his career - Michigan State in his freshman year you see a bit of everything. On his 93-yard touchdown he shows plenty of speed while on his second touchdown he shows strong hands and the ability to high-point the ball. Anthony is long and lean and it'll be interesting to see him continue to develop, he has all the tools to be a top shelf receiver but can he consistently go there?