“Me and my family had several talks about it,” Anthony said. “But I didn’t know what was on the other side of things, so I was a little hesitant. I knew whatever came after that felt like God’s plan for me.”

When it comes to Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony , don’t overcomplicate it. After two years at Michigan, hey, it didn’t pan out.

The transfer portal can bring about skepticism about why a player is leaving or about why a player is going to another school.

Sometimes, it’s just about a second chance. Nothing shady about it. No malice. Just an opportunity for something new.

Anthony was a late portal announcement, going through the college football playoff with the Wolverines. But after TCU took them out, Anthony was ready.

He didn’t know what, exactly, and he had no idea how fast it would happen. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby got in touch with Anthony immediately. A couple of days later, an official visit was set up. A couple of days after that, Anthony was a Sooner.

“It showed how much they wanted me,” Anthony said. “They talked about having a brand new start and how I have a lot of potential and untapped skills.”

During his official visit, Anthony said Lebby showed Anthony the film of Marvin Mims. Mims was able to put up some quality numbers during his three seasons at OU, and Lebby was stressing how OU wants to use Anthony in the same manner.

A little bit inside, a little bit outside. What Anthony saw was a fit that makes a lot of sense, both on and off the field.

Just one thing, though. When he arrived for that visit, OU didn’t have a wide receivers coach. Or at least not officially.

Within a 24-hour period, Anthony picked OU and Emmett Jones left Texas Tech to become the Sooners receiver coach.

The cat was out of the bag.

“That’s funny because me and Coach Jones had been texting when I was in the portal,” Anthony said. “He kind of knew. He told me, ‘I might have something for you soon.’ This was when he was still at Tech, so I didn’t know if it was Tech or OU. It’s cool how that worked out.”

If you’re looking to wipe the slate clean, there’s no better scenario than that. A new school, but now a new coach so every receiver is on the same footing.

“I’ve known Coach Jones for several years,” head coach Brent Venables said. “He’s incredibly well-respected as a leader of men. I recruited his schools and got the chance to know him several years ago and got to watch his growth and development as well as his path. I’ve always had great admiration and respect for him as a man, his ability to develop players, how his players play, that matters to me.”

The same footing, at least when it comes to schemes. When it comes to getting around Norman and getting adjusted to how OU operates, there was an easy answer for Anthony.

Anthony said Drake Stoops has been his big brother since Anthony arrived. It can give a chuckle since Stoops is smaller than Anthony, but nobody would know what OU is all about more than Stoops.

To go along with Stoops, Jalil Farooq has been there every step of the way.

The Sooners were hit hard in the portal, and then Mims’ departure for the NFL Draft. The door is open for Anthony to step right in and start living up to that promise from his freshman season.

“They play a lot faster, so I’m still getting used to their tempo,” Anthony said. “Their message to me has been about it’s time to go to work. They know what I can do and how I can help. I’m excited.”