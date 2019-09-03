Anton Harrison commits to OU
It had been nearly two months with Oklahoma sort of going quiet on the recruiting trail, but all that changed in a hurry over the weekend.
Head coach Lincoln Riley tweeted three sets of eyes, and the first one of them is in the books with Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll offensive lineman Anton Harrison announcing his OU commitment Tuesday evening.
120% Committed #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mHlOEqPPMX— SOS (@Ayee_Tonn) September 3, 2019
Harrison, ranked No. 161 in the Rivals 250, was one of several top 2020 prospects who made an official visit to Norman for OU’s showcase weekend against Houston.
OU entered the weekend already with three four-star offensive linemen commitments, but there was no doubt offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh wanted more. Especially when you can get someone the caliber of Harrison.
This marks the second consecutive class the Sooners have gone to the nation’s capital to land a coveted prospect. OU did the same with defensive lineman Joseph Wete for the 2019 class.
Now with four four-star offensive linemen commits, you can see a firm foundation being set by Bedenbaugh, who hasn’t been afraid to go from coast-to-coast to find the right guys. The question is whether four settles the score, or if Bedenbaugh wants more?
Harrison is the first commitment for OU since July 12 and the 16th overall pledge for the 2020 class. One down, at least two more to go from what was a banner weekend for the OU program.