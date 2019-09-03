It had been nearly two months with Oklahoma sort of going quiet on the recruiting trail, but all that changed in a hurry over the weekend. Head coach Lincoln Riley tweeted three sets of eyes, and the first one of them is in the books with Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll offensive lineman Anton Harrison announcing his OU commitment Tuesday evening.

Harrison, ranked No. 161 in the Rivals 250, was one of several top 2020 prospects who made an official visit to Norman for OU’s showcase weekend against Houston.

OU entered the weekend already with three four-star offensive linemen commitments, but there was no doubt offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh wanted more. Especially when you can get someone the caliber of Harrison.