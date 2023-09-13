“So I’m just waiting on my opportunity, my name to be called. As soon as my name is called I just do my job to make sure I’m taking care of what I got to do and whatever to do to help the team.”

“Marcus and Tawee have been doing a great job,” Barnes said during his media availability Tuesday. “They’ve been doing a great job since spring and they’re showing it right now. So everything they’ve been doing since spring is showing and you guys have just seen it. I’ve already seen it.

It’s been a bit of a surprise, considering Barnes and Sawchuk both shined as a one-two punch in the Cheez-It Bowl last year. But Barnes has kept a good attitude as the Sooners’ coaching staff sorts out the running back room.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker and Major have played 58 and 54 snaps, respectively. Barnes has logged just 32, while Sawchuk has played three total snaps.

Through two weeks, that simply hasn’t been the case. The talented second-year duo hasn’t seen the field much, particularly in comparison to veteran running backs Tawee Walker and Marcus Major .

Barnes’ team-first mentality is important, particularly with how things have shaken out through the first two weeks.

Walker, a walk-on, has been the most prominent and productive running back so far. He made a huge impact in Saturday’s win against SMU, totaling 21 carries for 117 yards while catching three passes for 25 yards. Through two weeks, he leads the Sooners in carries (29), yards (161), yards per carry (5.6) and touchdowns (2).

Major, who was the starter at running back against SMU, carried the ball eight times for 39 yards and caught a late 27-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach. Barnes and Sawchuk, meanwhile, combined for six yards on three carries last Saturday.

Part of it could be the Sooners exercising caution. Barnes missed much of the spring with a foot injury, while Sawchuk was limited in fall camp with a hamstring injury. Regardless, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby acknowledged that the Sooners need to get both of them involved.

“We want to get 2 (Barnes) and 27 (Sawchuk) going,” Lebby said on Monday. “We absolutely do. That’s something that’ll be important for us this week as we move forward and making decisions for Saturday.”

There’s a few things that Lebby is balancing. While Walker has been efficient individually, the Sooners’ rushing offense hasn’t been. The Sooners have rushed for 430 yards on 96 carries (4.3 yards per carry) — good production, but not great, especially considering the Sooners averaged 4.9 yards per carry a year ago while finishing as one of the top rushing offenses in college football

Earlier this month, Lebby said the Sooners would ride the “hot hand” at running back. As of now it’s been Walker, but there’s a clear priority to get their top four running backs involved.

“We have to continue to win one-on-ones to get guys in rhythm and to bring along 2 and 27 this week while continuing to let Tawee and let Marcus be a big part of it,” Lebby said. “I do love the fact that we have a stable. We have four guys who we trust and that we can count on. We do want more explosive plays in the run game, for sure.”

Either way, the Sooners’ weekend clash with Tulsa should be a good opportunity to lean on the running game. The Sooners are 26.5-point betting favorites, and if the Sooners build a sizeable lead it should allow all four running backs to see the field.

Regardless, Barnes is staying ready.

“Me and Lebby have a strong connection and obviously he’s going to find a way to get his backs involved,” Barnes said. “... We have a deep running back room so whoever is in there is going to get the job done. It’s been a great week so far and I’m just ready.