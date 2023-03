Oklahoma's February was quiet, no commitments and no junior day events due to it being a quiet period in recruiting. But the shackles have been removed and the Sooners are wasting no time with a big visit weekend on Saturday. After a week off Oklahoma fans hit up SoonerScoop.com recruiting publisher Josh McCuistion for his thoughts on all that is happening in Norman this weekend and into a busy month of recruiting.

BOARD CHAT - February 28, 2023