Recruiting for the Falcons is back to where it used to be with the program having two of the state’s top five for 2019.

A lot has happened since Oklahoma City Millwood was holding another gold ball after its undefeated 2017 state championship run.

Running back Marcus Major, ranked No. 4 in the state, committed to Oklahoma on June 30. Wide receiver Demariyon Houston, ranked No. 3, committed to Texas on July 7.

But all that recruiting stuff is done.

“I’m just ready to get back to work and show everybody what Millwood can do,” Major said.

That initial opportunity comes Thursday evening in a great matchup vs. Oklahoma City Heritage Hall. The Falcons are the defending 2A champions and ranked No. 1, while the Chargers are the defending 4A champions and now ranked No. 1 in 3A after dropping a class.

The hype for Major has been intense since the end of his junior season. His stats were solid throughout. He rushed for 1,155 yards on just 102 carries, averaging 11.3 yards per rush with 23 touchdowns. He had 23 receptions for 490 yards and five more touchdowns.

Quality numbers, but it wasn’t until his junior film was released that Major became one of the hottest names in recruiting.

Included in that was an early offer from OU, and the Sooners did everything they could to hold off the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and TCU, among others.

It worked when Major made the commitment call during the summer, and now he knows there’s going to be a huge target on his back.

“They’re all coming for him,” Millwood coach Darwin Franklin said. “He knows that. They’re going to try to make sure he doesn’t go off on them.”

Houston, following an injury-plagued junior season, is ready to put his talents on display. His speed was never really shown last year, dealing with a hamstring injury. He still had 20 catches for 534 yards and seven touchdowns, but he’s 100 percent healthy once again heading into 2018.

OKC Heritage Hall