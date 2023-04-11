“They said when I’m inside or doing inside movements, I look a little more comfortable than I do on the edge – I agreed with them,” Laulu said Monday. “I could see what they’re talking about, so I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help better this team. If I have to move inside, that’s no problem.”

Laulu, a redshirt senior, wasn’t surprised by Bates’ question, as Bates had been hinting at the move since fall camp and throughout the 2022 season. Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis thought Laulu could make a greater impact on the inside rather than on the edge, where he played all 13 games, totaling 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

When Jonah Laulu returned to Norman after Christmas break, OU defensive line coach Todd Bates asked him if he was ready to make the move from outside to inside on the d-line.

A transfer from Hawaii, Laulu rotated on the edge with Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs and R Mason Thomas for most of the 2022 season. Oklahoma lacked depth at defensive end, which is why Bates and Chavis waited to have Laulu make the move until this spring after they were able to bring several transfers and freshmen on the edge to help. At Hawaii, Laulu played some interior, mostly in obvious passing situations, totaling four sacks in 2021.

Pass rush has been a big emphasis for Oklahoma this spring, after finishing with only 28 sacks last season, which was tied for 64th in the country. Of those 28 sacks, 13 came in the first three games. The hope is Laulu can help an interior defensive line that often wasn’t effective last season, especially in getting after the quarterback.

“He is just a handful to deal with, blocking him,” Bates said. “He’s so athletic and he’s just learning more and more every day. So, you guys, that’s the one to watch. I think he has the ability to do something special for us this year.”

Laulu said he’s put on over 15 pounds this offseason, going from 262 to 277 and he hopes to reach 290 by the beginning of next season. He’s spent extra time with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who has helped him with his transition physically.

And so far, he said that the transition – both physically and mentally – has been smooth. Laulu is “naturally comfortable” on the inside. Now, it’s just about refining the details in his final season.

“I want to have a really good season. I just didn’t feel like last season was the best I could have been,” Laulu said. “With coach Bates, I’ve never felt like it was a mistake for me to go inside. He’s welcomed me with open arms. He’s coached me up, which I’ve been taking. I’ve been trying my best to take in the coaching because I really need it. I need to really work on my technique inside and my steps and my pad level is a really big deal inside. Just trying to be the best version of myself.”

Lacey’s recruitment

Oklahoma’s first commitment in the transfer portal this past year came from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in November.

For Lacey, who entered the portal halfway through his senior season at Notre Dame, it was an easy decision to come to Oklahoma. He was recruited by Bates and now-OU head coach Brent Venables at Clemson.

"That process started a long time ago,” Bates said. “We finished second for him when we were at Clemson and he chose to go to Notre Dame. Once he got in that portal, we're the first call he made. He knew already where he wanted to come because the relationship was already there. He trusts our development that we had in our scheme and he knew that we had a track record of developing defensive linemen and leading the country over the last 10 years in our school in draft picks.

“So he wanted to come and be a part of that - to a place that was going to help him sharpen and shine up his skillset and add some tools to his tool belt.”

It was a no-brainer for Oklahoma, too, which needed interior defensive line depth, losing fifth-year senior Jalen Redmond to the NFL Draft. Lacey provides plenty of experience for the Sooners, having played in 25 games while in South Bend, totaling 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

“He knows he's a good player already. But he'll tell you straight up he can get better. And he has. He's improved since being here already,” Bates said. “You want guys that can play inside; that can hold up at the point of attack but can also rush the passer and be a complete DT. That's what I feel like we lost with Jalen Redmond. Having a complete guy. And we needed to add some of that. Guys that can play and not have to be situational guys.”

Davon Sears brings pass rush

When talking about Texas State transfer Davon Sears Monday, Bates said, “I feel like I can teach you all the run stuff – pass rush is a gift from God.”

And according to Bates, Sears has that gift.

“The pass-rush ability, the ability to get on top of a block,” Bates said. “He was in that position a lot and had a lot of pressures at Texas State. So when I was evaluating his tape that’s what I saw – the pass-rushing ability.”

Sears, a redshirt senior, comes to Oklahoma after spending the past two seasons at Texas State and the two years before that at Ellsworth Community College. Last season, he record 15 tackles 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Sears will certainly be a key depth piece for Oklahoma on the defensive line, but right now, he needs to be more consistent snap-to-snap.

“He’ll flash at you. He’ll flash that ability,” Bates said. “He’s learning everything. He just got here in January and has been learning the playbook. So he has a better handle on it and it’ll only get better. His handling of the playbook will only get better. He’s just got to keep showing up.”

Kelley returns to lead the room

For redshirt senior Jordan Kelley, returning to Oklahoma for a sixth season was never a question.

“No doubt,” Kelley said. “I didn’t make enough plays.”

Kelley is one of the most veteran players not only on the defensive line but the entire team, having played in 37 games in his Oklahoma career. He’s only made three career starts, all coming last season in which he totaled 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

It was a breakout year for Kelley, even if he didn’t “make enough plays.”

“I was able to keep growing last year,” Kelley said. “Keep my head down, keep grinding. Keep on that same track. Just stay real consistent this year.”

Bates has high expectations from Kelley this season, as he will often be Oklahoma’s anchor on the defensive line. Kelley has shown that while he might not be the most flashy player up front, he is reliable. And there’s still plenty of room to grow in his final season.

“For him, it was finishing with length, playing with more length verus slide protection and attacking the protection the right way and then playing with pad level,” Bates said. “Those are things we’re really trying to hammer with him. He’s come out here with his focus on and he’s chopping wood every day. That’s all you can ask.”

But where Kelley will help the defensive line the most next season is his leadership. He’s seen the ups and downs at Oklahoma the past five years and decided to stay when he easily could have portaled or entered the NFL Draft.

“It’s a big spring for me, being able to step up as a leader,” Kelley said. “Just tell the guys to get going. Just get going, pick it up and gain everybody’s trust, stepping into that leadership role.”

Extras from Bates

How is true freshman Derrick LeBlanc coming along?

“Derrick is a very cerebral player. He understands our playbook and scheme. He was one of those guys that when he came on his visit all he wanted to do was talk ball and learn our scheme. So he's ahead of the game in knowing what to do. But his body is still getting there – he’s like 282 now. And just developing his functional strength, his upper body. And focusing on his flexibility. But he’s done some good things this spring.”

Can redshirt sophomore Kelvin Gilliam Jr. contribute in Year 3?

“I expect him to… When you talk about Kelvin Gilliam – if we went in and put him in today, if somehow he was cleared, he would execute to a tee. Because he’s over there doing shadow reps, like shadow boxing, he’s doing shadow reps behind us and he’s getting the mental reps, too. I hear him talking behind me and it’s like what I would say to the guys that aren’t in. And that’s what I told him what he’s supposed to do. When he ain’t over there doing some rehab or prehab trying to get his shoulder back with the trainers, I said, ‘Be back there, be my second set of eyes’ and that’s what he’s done.”

How has Marcus Hicks made the transition back to the defensive line?

“We’ll get to see him some this week. He’s been, again, just in the meetings and getting the mental reps and having had (infectious mononucleosis), just getting over that. So I’m looking forward to this week of just getting him some reps and seeing what he can do.”