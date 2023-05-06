BD's Sooners 24K Class Offensive Predictions 1.0:

















The Sooners secured a very highly-regarded class of 2023, surpassing expectations as they ranked fourth overall according to 247Sports composite rankings. Oklahoma was 6th, per Rivals final rankings. With this accomplishment, Brent Venables and his team are now setting their sights on another milestone, aiming to be top-five in back-to-back classes for the first time in recent memory.





Oklahoma likely won't have a five-star QB in the 2024 class, with four-star Frisco (TX) Emerson QB Michael Hawkins Jr. already committed to the Sooners. That's not to say Hawkins isn't supremely gifted; he has speed, strength, arm, and athleticism that can take him a long way. The four-star Sooners' legacy doesn't have the surrounding cast at Emerson to ensure he has the season needed to be in the five-star discussion.





Still, Hawkins is a strong recruiter behind the scenes, and with his presence in the Sooners' class, there is a solid foundation to build around -- just like in 2023 with five-star QB Jackson Arnold.





However, an elite recruiting class doesn't always need an elite, five-star QB. The current 24K class has the potential to be elite but in its own unique way. Here's how...





Side Note on how this will go: I will name the top targets on the board that Oklahoma is pushing for, according to information sources have told or off what I have gathered via talking to targets and other analysts. Then, I will name what players I predict at that position; followed by a player or two/three that were close to being predicted in the class.





BD's 24K Offensive Class Predictions on May 6, 2023:





*** Quarterback***

Target: Four-star Michael Hawkins





Commit: Four-star Michael Hawkins





















2024 Frisco (TX) Emerson QB Michael Hawkins: We explained a lot above, but the Sooners' legacy played his first three seasons at Allen (TX) High School. Hawkins played under former Clemson offensive coordinator, Arkansas Razorbacks head coach, and SMU head coach Chad Morris in his first two seasons at Allen.





Hawkins has always said he learned a lot from Morris, and they ran a very similar offense to OU while Morris was Allen coaching Hawkins. That could be to Hawks' benefit in the years to come.





With his recruitment, it was closer than everyone expected. Hawkins was all but a Sooner until they drug their feet on the offer and let Arkansas and their former OC Kendell Briles get a leg up on them. It got so dicey that the Hawkins became a proverbial 'hog lock' when he silently committed to Arkansas. Luckily for Oklahoma and Jeff Lebby, Briles took the TCU job. Still, that didn't stop Briles from making another run at the Sooners' legacy.





At the end of the day, OU and Lebby's consistency to go with Hawkins' childhood dreams paid off, and he committed to the Sooners.





No surprise here, and you can call it captain obvious, that I have him signing with Oklahoma in December for NSD.





*** Running Backs***





Key Targets: Four-star RB Taylor Tatum Four-star RB Tovani Mizell, Four-star RB Stacy Gage, Four-star RB Xavier Robinson, and Four-star RB Caden Durham





Predicted Class: Xavier Robinson, Caden Durham





Close to Enter Prediction: Taylor Tatum





On Friday, I spoke to a source who told me, "The talent, depth, and youth in the running back room has caused some issues on the recruiting trail," the well-connected source told OUinsider. "If Sawchuk and Barnes weren't just sophomores, that room in 2024 would probably already be filled."





The source emphasized this quote during our discussion about Caden Durham, a four-star RB from Duncanville, TX. It underscores the arduous task of predicting that position due to how challenging it's been for Demarco Murray and the Sooners early on. That will likely change in June, as will many things in the Sooners 24K class.





Recently, lots of 'people in the know' have gone back and forth or even changed their minds about where Durham will end up. While it was assumed that he would choose the Sooners, now it seems that the Sooners and LSU Tigers are top contenders for the elite athlete's commitment in track and football.





So what is making me choose Durham in this version of the Sooners' recruiting class?





One, RB predictions (obviously) require someone to be in the class, but some targets are hesitant to choose Demarco Murray and the Sooners' offer because of the depth in RB the room, as stated in the quote above.





Two, the 2024 four-star RB has a 405 tattoo representing what he calls 'home.' Durham also lived most of his life ten minutes from Owen Field in Moore (OK). With family and close friends heading to attend OU or living nearby, there is a lot of pull the Norman. Just like it seems there is a pull to LSU, with a few of his Duncanville teammates looking hard at the Tigers.





Still, Durham has been to OU a ton and feels very comfortable with everything surrounding and inside the Switzer Center. His official visit this summer will be critical and likely make or break for the Sooners.





Three, is easy. It's Demarco Murray. He turned Rhamondre Stevenson and Eric Gray into NFL backs and has begun the process with sophomore running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes. Add in his elite playing experience in college and NFL -- which was filled with accolades -- and it becomes hard for any running back target to turn down.





That said, OU has always done a great job on these official visits, so my money is the on the Sooners with Durham, but to say I am overly confident is a significant overstatement at the same time.





With Xavier Robinson, it seems to be trending heavily in the Sooners' direction, but he is also starting to get a lot of offers, so OU will have to say aggressive, and they will.





When Robinson and I met and spoke at Carl Albert a month ago, he told me that he wanted to wait until after spring to announce his commitment decision. His presence at the Titans' spring ball would only help his teammates get seen. It's worked with his teammates starting to pick up steam.





Ironically, in late April, he announced a decision date of May 12 but quickly pulled down the tweet. That "announcement" was posted shortly after a few Sooners offensive staffers stopped by to see Robinson, Trynae Washington, and Trystan Haynes.





The tweet was taken down quickly, but even with a lot of offers over the last few weeks, I still have the big, fast, tough, and versatile RB predicted to be in the Sooners' 24K class.





*** Tight Ends ***





Targets: 2025 five-star Davon Mitchell (explain in prediction write-up), four-star Jaden Reddell , four-star Carter Nelson





Close to Enter Prediction: Carter Nelson





Prediction: 2025 five-star Davon Mitchell





Much like the running back position, Oklahoma is searching for some players that are willing to come in behind two tight ends in 2022 (Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn, and both are RS FR now) and one in 2023 (Kade McIntyre) to go along with a redshirt junior (Blake Smith) and redshirt freshman in Hamp Fay (recent TE transfer from MSU). Only Austin Stogner will be out of eligibility after the 2023 season.





So, that puts us with the 24K class and trying to convince a TE to come into a room with the three RS FR tight ends, a true freshman, and a redshirt senior for the 2024 season. That's not easy for Joe Jon Finely. Still, the good news is that there is an ELITE tight end that not only COULD BE reclassifying in the near future (lots of buzz surrounding that) but also, many analysts feel the Sooners lead for (currently) 2025 five-star TE Davon Mitchell.





Mitchell may have transferred to Los Alamitos out in California, but if he still plays with his former Allen QB and Sooners 2024 commit Michael Hawkins on their 940 elite squad. The two are best friends, and that is playing into his recruitment quite a bit.





Also, Mitchell has returned to Norman on a few occasions since his transfer out west and even camped with OU last summer.





Teams like Alabama, Texas, Miami, and Texas A&M joined OU in his top-5 he released earlier this week. Still, when talking to Mitchell, you get the sense that OU is where he feels he fits right now. Earlier this spring/winter, he told me, "They use the tight end a lot. I am looking for a place that does that and fits me off the field, too. OU does. So do a few other places I like. Places like Alabama, Texas, and a few others feel like fits."





Mitchell also said he would be visiting OU this summer. However, with the rumors swirling about him potentially reclassifying, it's not surprising that he doesn't have dates set up yet. Still, if/when he does announce a switch to the 2024 class, I would imagine some dates would pop up publicly rather quickly.





My gut says OU gets a visit, and he is in the 24K class when it's said and done.





*** Wide Receiver ***





Targets: Five-star Bryant Wesco, five-star Micah Hudson, four-star Nick Marsh, four-star Joseph Stone, four-star Kwazi Gilmer, four-star Terry Bussey





Commits: Four-star Zion Kearney, three-star KJ Young





Prediction: Five-star Bryant Wesco





It starts and ends with the arrival of new Sooners WR coach Emmett Jones.





Jones' success since joining Sooners and Brent Venables from Texas Tech speaks for itself. He has recruited several talented players in a short span of five months, including Andrel Anthony from Michigan via the portal, as well as Texas transfer WR Brenan Thompson, three-star KJ Daniels, four-star Zion Kearney, and 2025 four-star Gracen Harris. With such an impressive performance on the recruiting trail, there is no doubt that Jones is a valuable asset to the team.





With Daniels and Kearney on board for the Sooners in 2024, that leaves one spot to be filled. Most analysts (including me) now surmise it will be five-star WR Bryant Wesco out of Midlothian (TX) when it's all said and done.





Wesco has visited the Sooners numerous times, and the five-star WR has a sister, Bailey, on the Sooners' women's soccer team. When you put his sister already at OU, the location and logistics of both potentially playing on the same day in the fall make sense for them to be at the same school to be easier on parents. Wesco would also be a fixture in an offense that produces some big numbers at WR and gets guys to NFL.





If it's not OU, Clemson and TCU are the biggest competition for Oklahoma and Coach Jones. With Clemson, they are OU but further away. Of the two competitors for the Sooners, Clemson is the least likely as of today. With TCU, it's a whole lot different. The horned frogs have former Sooners WR, now TCU WR coach Malcolm Kelly heading Wesco's recruiting.





Kelly's development of WR's the last few years has really stuck out to Wesco. According to a TCU source, the TCU coach, and former OU star WR, is also very close with Wesco's trainer David Robinson (former Sooner WR himself). To me, that is nothing, but some around Wesco feel the Horned Frogs are not only a thorn in the Sooners' side, but they feel TCU may have a slight lead over OU.





I am not on that train -- at least not yet -- and expect Wesco to not only be in Norman for an official visit this June, but I also feel that by the middle of July, he will be a part of the Sooners' 24K class. With former five-star QB Jackson Arnold already on campus, 2024 four-star QB Michael Hawkins and 2025 QB Kevin Sperry committed to the Sooners, it's hard to think Wesco could look at who will be throwing to him and not feel the Sooners have the best situation right now.





*** Offensive Line***





Targets: Four-star Grant Brix, Three-star Isaiah Autry, Four-star Casey Poe, Four-star OT Bennett Warren (June 16 official, Jason Zandamela (June 9th official), Four-star Max Anderson, Marques Easley (June 9th official), Four-star Daniel Cruz, Three-star Kaedin Massey, Four-star Fox Crader (Oregon commit), Four-star Jordan Seaton





Commits: Three-star Isaiah Autry





Commits: Three-star Isaiah Autry

Predicted: Four-star Casey Poe, Four-star OT Bennett Warren (June 16 official, Jason Zandamela (June 9th official), Four-star Max Anderson









There are a few here that I feel confident in, but the offensive line has been a headscratcher as far as who is what for the Sooners in 2024. Though, one thing I have figured out is that Bill Bedenbaugh is going after the big, physical guys that are road graders in the SEC.





When you look at the predicted players' size, you have Warren at 6-7 315, Anderson at 6-5 305, Casey Poe at 6-5 280, Marques Easley at 6-7 300, and commit Isaiah Autry at 6-6 290. Those are just a few targets the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh are pushing for in the 2024 class.





Speaking of size, let's breakdown the first commit on the board for the Sooners OL in 2024, Isaiah Autry:





The quasi-Sooners' legacy was a huge surprise when his name started to float out there as a possible commit. The timing was a huge surprise, but not Autry and Oklahoma.





The relative of former Sooners RB Marcus Dupree visited the Sooners back in March and then for the OU spring in late April. Autry committed a day before and told OUinsider, "Coach Bedenbaugh's record speaks for itself," the three-star Magnolia State OL said. "I can't wait to be around him, learn, and be the best I can. Boomer Sooner!"





With the early commitment, should Sooners fans feel stressed about losing the potential four-star OL come NSD? I don't think so, and when I spoke to a source yesterday, I was told that Autry has gone quiet on teams trying to reach out to him. One team was the instate Mississippi State Bulldogs. The source said that was "a no-go for a variety of reasons from the jump."





All in all, they expect Autry to stay in the class and sign in December.





Four-star OL Casey Poe seems to be OU and Bama more than other programs. He still likes Texas A&M and Clemson, but last I checked, Roll Tide or Boomer Sooner was battling up at the top for the versatile four-star OL out of East Texas.





Poe will likely visit the Sooners for an official visit, and one expects Bama to get the same courtesy. That said, Lindale is much closer to Norman than Tuscaloosa, and Bill Bedenbaugh going up Eric Wolford at Bama is interesting. Still, the comparisons stop when talking about both being blue bloods.





One thing you can't discount is the power of persuasion and the influence of the rings Nick Saban has, something no one else has nor will they, maybe ever. That is the part I would worry about if I was the Sooners moving forward.





Even with Saban being a fixture in the recruiting process for Poe, there is a lot of confidence in Norman. One source said, "He just fits. When he is in Norman or on the phone with (OU), he just clicks, and that is something you can't fake. Culture can't be faked, and fitting into (OU) culture can't be faked."





Parker should be by to see Poe this weekend, so we will have more. Also, if anything has changed, we will be the first to be able to update, so stay tuned.





Four-star OL Bennett Warren: Oklahoma has hosted Warren several times over the last year or so, like most of the other OLs. The four-star also has another return to Oklahoma for an official visit on June 16.





Warren will also visit Michigan on June 9 and Oregon on June 23, as things stand today.





Several national analysts feel this is a Sooners vs Ducks battle, but with Warren having an official visit to Michigan already set up and his location in Sugar Land (TX), one would be naive to discount A&M here as well.





This is one where I will have to trust my gut and feel that the Sooners official will be a game-changer for Warren and put Oklahoma squarely in pole position -- possibly a commitment -- through December NSD.





Thus, I have the four-star OL predicted in the Sooners' class for 2024.









Two off-the-cuff guesses I feel about 20-25% confidence on are four-star OL Max Anderson and four-star OL Jason Zandamela.





Zandamela has an official visit slated for Norman on June 9. Shockingly, Anderson doesn't have an official setup, but I will dig into that in the coming days to see if he plans to set one up soon.





I'm even working on scheduling a time to stop by his school this week. Tennessee has on set with Anderson for June 23, so that still leaves the two main dates for OU open (June 9 and 16).





Zandamela, on the other hand, has several official visits set up. He's got one to OU on June 9, USC on June 16, and FSU on June 23.





FSU is the perceived leader right now, heading into the official visits. Zandamela has visited FSU four times since January, and I always say, "follow the visits." However, OU got the last stab at Zandamela, and the Sooners are getting back-to-back visits, with him slated to visit in early June.





With Zandamela having visited OU for the Sooners' spring game and now setting up an official for June 9, you never know how this will play out. One thing we do know is that it's an OU/FSU battle right now.





The two-team race has two differentiating plans, too. OU's plan, it seems, is getting the first at-bat on the officials (FSU wants the last on June 23).

Oklahoma hopes they can lock in Zandamela and that he not take the other two visits. Something we are watching after the four-star fell in love with Oklahoma after his late April visit.





With the Sooners' momentum, I have them landing Zandamela and him being in the Sooners' 24K Class.