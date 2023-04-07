A couple of offensive linemen leave for the NFL Draft. A couple of them too injured to really do much during spring practice. It’s not an accurate assessment of what Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh believes he has in his room, but it’s where they’re at for the moment.

Bedenbaugh was quick to say it’s a work in progress but that everything should be able to come together following spring’s conclusion.

All he’s looking for right now is the work ethic and mentality and those are both being checked off through the first half of spring.

Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris are both getting ready for the NFL Draft later this month, while Jacob Sexton (ACL) and Walter Rouse (torn labrum) are on the road to recovery.

Staying with tackles, it’s easy to circle Tyler Guyton as someone to watch. As he continues to get more comfortable at the position, he’s accepting his role without any doubts.

Bedenbaugh has noticed the change in Guyton’s maturity and has high praise for someone so inexperienced at the spot.

“He’s one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen,” Bedenbaugh said. “We’ve had some really talented guys come through here. It’s just experience. He’s matured. He’s approaching it the right way. He’s preparing the right way. He’s doing things outside of here the right way.

“That’s just a growth process. You hope that everybody has it when they come in here, but it’s just not reality. He’s learned it and he’s doing it now.”

OU fought hard to bring Rouse in through the transfer portal. A three-year starter at Stanford, Rouse originally committed to Nebraska before flipping and sticking with OU just a few days later.

Rouse is wearing the blue jersey in spring as he recovers from torn labrum surgery back in December. It’d be great to have Rouse out there, but Bedenbaugh trusts that experience is going to shine through when Rouse is cleared in the summer.

“I think he started 39 games,” Bedenbaugh said. “That’s a lot of games, ya know? That obviously helps. And he’s a smart guy. I mean, he’s really, really smart. Even though he’s not doing it out here, he can answer questions, he asks questions, he wants to know all the details and all those things. I think his experience is going to obviously help once he gets healthy. He’s done it in big situations.”

Center

Moving the conversation from tackle to center, and it’s two names in Andrew Raym and Joshua Bates. Two guys in very different stages of their career. Raym, healthy again, cementing himself as one of the leaders of the offense. Bates, the mid-year enrollee, still trying to adjust to college life.

Raym had his shoulder surgery late-last season, allowing him to be ready for spring practice. That still matters. Even with all that experience, being out there in the spring means something.

All Bedenbaugh had to do was think back to when former center Creed Humphrey had to miss a spring session and why it’s so vital Raym is back.

“Until you’re doing it out here live, it doesn’t matter,” Bedenbaugh said. “And I found that out actually with Creed Humphrey. Creed Humphrey missed a whole spring. And as good as Creed Humphrey was, it hurt him. It really did.

“You wouldn’t think with a kid like that it would, but you miss practice, it’s hard. I mean, somebody else is getting better and you’re not. Now, mentally he knows everything he’s doing, but you’ve got to be out here doing those things physically.”

Bedenbaugh is always realistic with his younger guys. He knows it’s going to be a process, but he’s pleased with how Bates has attacked the first few months.

“The kid should still be in high school,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s learning and he’s getting better. He’s a tough kid. He’s a smart kid. He’s very competitive, finishes. But there’s a lot of things going on. He’s swimming. Once he really learns what he’s doing, he’s going to be a really good player.”

Guard

To the guard position, and two names in the spotlight are Savion Byrd and Caleb Shaffer. It felt like a mini-coming out party for Byrd with how dominant he was against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

With Byrd coming into spring around 280 pounds, though, Bedenbaugh makes it sound like that wasn’t the plan.

“He’s got to get his weight up. That’s the biggest thing with Savion,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s learning. He’s doing better. Obviously, he hasn’t played a lot, but physical guy, athletic guy. But he has to continue to get his weight up.”

In contrast, there’s Miami (Ohio) transfer Caleb Shaffer. The first thing Bedenbaugh mentioned for him was how big and massive Shaffer is. To go along with all that experience, sounds like Shaffer is fitting right in.

“The MAC is a really good conference,” Bedenbaugh said. “He played against good teams. He played Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Kentucky. I got to see him play against those types of players that he’s going to play.

“He’s doing a good job. He’s learning right now. We do different things. We do different techniques and there’s different schemes involved, so he’s learning. He has to pick up the learning process, but he’s working hard. He’s a hard worker. He wants to be good. I’ve been pleased with him.

Beden-Bucks

Harrison and Morris are getting ready for the Draft, but this winter was a nice little shot in the arm to Bedenbaugh and what he’s been able to accomplish.

Massive contracts for former pupils like Orlando Brown (Cincinnati Bengals), Ben Powers (Denver Broncos) and the budding dominance of Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs) shows, again, Bedenbaugh knows what he’s doing.

April could be another kind month for Bedenbaugh’s legacy.

“They took coaching and probably didn’t always like me, but it’s going to pay off in the end,” he said. “Whether it’s in the NFL or whether it’s in real life, I’m demanding. And it’s fun coaching those guys and it’s really fun watching them live out their dreams. That’s what this is all about. Proud of all those guys and even guys that don’t — they go out and they’re great husbands and dads. Whatever they go into, just watching them have success.”

It's something OU has stressed often in recruiting. It’s not a point of emphasis for Bedenbaugh because it’s just letting the facts speak for themselves. He doesn’t need to hype it to an extreme. It’s the truth.

“Does it help with recruiting? You would hope so,” he said. “You give them the facts, and then they’ve got to make a decision.”