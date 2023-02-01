It’s been a few days, but it’s still pretty easy to remember what that feeling was like for Oklahoma basketball in the 93-69 win vs. then-No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. A statement victory for the NCAA resume? Check. The ultra-rare court storming at Lloyd Noble Center? Yep. Just an all-around feel-good moment. OK, but there are still plenty of games left to play, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier the rest of the way as OU enters February. The win vs. the Crimson Tide doesn’t put Porter Moser’s group in the NCAA field. There’s still plenty of work left to be done, starting with 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It might have been tough for OU to emotionally respond after Saturday afternoon’s high, but not when it’s Oklahoma State coming to town. Not when it’s the same Cowboys team that outscored OU 48-26 in the second half in Stillwater just two weeks ago in a 72-56 victory for Mike Boynton’s crew. So emotional letdown? Or unable to get back to focusing on the task at hand? No, it’s not a problem, said Moser. “We talked about some things, recapping the game and what went well and what we need to do better. We turn the page right away back to Oklahoma State,” Moser said. “We didn’t play well in the second half. We were up at half, and then they took it to us. That’s in our stomach. “We have to come out from the get-go, and our guys know it. No worries about them basking in that (Bama) victory. It’s just confidence. It’s really good for us. It’s in the bank. It’s a resume game. All of our focus has turned to Oklahoma State, for sure.” Both teams, just like two weeks ago, are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. They each come in at 12-9 overall with OSU 3-5 in Big 12 play and OU 2-6. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has OU as one of the Last Four teams in, and OSU as one of the First Four teams out. That’s just how close it is right now between the Sooners and Cowboys.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdaMllmbUlQQkQiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83WjJZZm1JUEJEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZSBMdW5h cmRpIChARVNQTkx1bmFyZGkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRVNQTkx1bmFyZGkvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjAxOTMwNjEzMDg1OTYyMjU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK