OU head coach Lon Kruger is struggling to find the answer. Before Tuesday’s game against Baylor, OU was very loose at practice Monday. Heading into Saturday, the tone was different. Thursday featured an intense, business approach to things.

This marks the fourth consecutive season of at least a three-game losing streak in the month of February. After starting the month 3-1, OU has now dropped three in a row with two crucial games coming up against Texas Tech and West Virginia next week.

OU had no answers for Oklahoma State, losing 83-66 to the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon to fall to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in the Big 12.

STILLWATER – Unfortunately, Oklahoma basketball fans have seen this before. The conference grind starts to make its mark and really wear the Sooners down.

“Well, after the first few minutes, it wasn't much of a battle,” Kruger said. “I thought O-State was sharp. I thought they were the aggressor. I thought they were terrific in every way. McGriff had a terrific day. I thought they were quicker to everything - quicker to the ball and quicker to the boards, in every way, especially the last 30 minutes. Credit to them and we have to learn from it and make steps.”

OU was firmly in the NCAA tournament two weeks ago but has seen its projected seed line go lower and lower with each loss. This is the one that has them squarely on the bubble once again. Losses to Kansas and Baylor are acceptable. A loss, especially this non-competitive to OSU? That’s going to have people questioning their inclusion.

OU was up 21-11 and made four of its first seven three-point attempts before OSU responded and OU never bounced back.

OSU was up 42-36 at halftime and had as big of a lead as 21 points. OU finished 7 of 26 from 3-point territory, making its last two attempts. In between the start and finish, the Sooners were 1-of-17 from long distance.

The month of February has been a grind for Kruger in recent years. OU was 2-6 three years ago, 1-7 during Trae Young’s season, 2-5 last year and now have fallen to 3-4.

If the Sooners are going to find their way in the final four regular season games, they’re going to need Brady Manek to return to his earlier form. After scoring just one point in the second half against the Bears, he had two points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Cowboys.

“Teams are going to keep someone into Brady all the time and not going to let him have those catch and shoots. He's been shooting the ball so well,” Kruger said. “So people are going to take that away. We tried to get it to him in the post a little bit and he's been more effective there, but we've got to keep searching for more and more ways to get him shots.”

Manek and Kristian Doolittle are put in tough positions defensively, going up against bigger guys. It showed Saturday with Cameron McGriff, Yor Anei, and Kalib Boone combining for 52 points to just 22 for Doolittle, Manek and Kur Kuath.

Doolittle finished with 13 points but had seven turnovers in his final Bedlam appearance.

The only bright spot for OU was the play of Austin Reaves, who had a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Sooners host Texas Tech at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chesapeake Arena. OU won its only other trip to OKC this year, beating Mississippi State last month.