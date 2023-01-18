It never reached that point in Bedlam because Oklahoma State punched OU in the mouth in the first five minutes of the second half and never looked back in an emphatic 72-56 victory against the Sooners in round one of Bedlam on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

STILLWATER, Okla. – So much of the focus for Oklahoma basketball in recent weeks has been about the final five minutes. The defensive breakdowns, the stagnant offense and about how the Sooners can turn the corner.

OU led 30-22 in the final minute of the first half, and then it was 50-43 for the Cowboys with 12:11 left in the second half. OU not closer than five points the rest of the way.

“We couldn’t get stops. I think it’s the first game in a while that some of us let our offense dictate our defense,” head coach Porter Moser said. “In this league, you’ve got to have five guys connected on defense. I’ve got to give Oklahoma State a lot of credit. As mad as I am right now, they were terrific.

“They were clicking on all cylinders. They were rolling, they were shooting, they were going downhill, playing with tremendous confidence and effort. So you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They played outstanding on both ends in that second half.”

Grant Sherfield was tremendous in the first half, scoring half of OU’s points with 15 at the break. But in the second half, OSU’s defense carried the day and Sherfield didn’t score again.

OSU’s Bryce Thompson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and OSU followed his lead the rest of the way.

Every game talk about the Big 12 grind and talk about building a resume for the NCAA tournament. You got into a rhythm of expecting another dogfight until the bitter end, which is what made the beginning of the second half so perplexing.

The players felt it, too.

“Honestly, I think yes,” said Jalen Hill about being stunned. “We just didn't come out prepared in the second half. That starts right in the locker room. We got to be more vocal in there just so that never happens again. And that will never happen again as long as I'm here.”

Jacob Groves had 10 points. Tanner Groves had 11 rebounds but only four points on 2-for-9 shooting.

No choice but to go back to work because it never gets easier. OU (11-7 overall, 2-4 Big 12) welcomes No. 21 Baylor to Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon. The Bears have won three straight after an 0-3 start to conference play.