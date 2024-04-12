Behind explosive offense, BYU stuns the Sooners at Love's Field
NORMAN — Standing in their respective places at first base and second base, Rylie Boone and Tiare Jennings urged the fans at Love's Field to make some noise.
The Sooners trailed BYU 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but with two base runners and only one out on the board, the stage appeared set for a classic OU comeback fueled by clutch hitting. As Alyssa Brito stepped to the plate and as the 4,385 fans in attendance roared, it seemed inevitable.
Instead? Brito popped up to first base, and Ella Parker followed it with a fly out to left field, leaving both Boone and Jennings stranded.
That proved to be the theme for the game. The timely plays never came, and the BYU offense soared all night as the Cougars stunned the Sooners, 9-4, at Love's Field on Friday night.
It's the Sooners' first home conference loss since 2017.
“First off, I gotta say, BYU just came in fearless and attacking, and they did a phenomenal job, they're very good hitters are tough outs," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "We didn't have our game today, or a lot of things that didn't go right for us. Some of them were mental mistakes. Some of them were maybe a little bit of nerves, some was too much emotion.
"There's so a lot of things going on when, especially when we kept getting behind, then we'd catch up, and then we'd give it up and then it felt like a lot of emotion in our dugout. So I can't take it away from BYU, they were outstanding. We got out coached, we got out hit, we got out pitched, we got our played. Bottom line."
The Sooners had plenty of chances to find a rhythm offensively, and plenty of opportunities for the timely hits they've gotten in recent years. They were walked 10 times as a team, their third most in a game this season.
However, they left 11 base runners stranded, as they struggled to bring runners home.
While the Cougars (22-18, 5-12 Big 12) also had eight base runners stranded, they recorded 11 hits and nine runs. Both marks were the most the Sooners have surrendered in a game this season.
It all came together to hand the Sooners (37-4, 14-3 Big 12) their third loss in five games.
"There's a good group of us on the team that have never been kicked in the teeth before, so this one definitely hurts," OU catcher Kinzie Hansen said. "We felt it last weekend, too, but going forward, what are we going to do about it? That's the big message. And there's two choices that you can really make. Something that we always talk about is if you want to be great, you don't really have a choice. There's one way.
"At this point, we all need to buy in and get on that path. That's really the big message going forward is to look forward."
NOTES
* The Sooners never led in this game. They fell behind 3-0 in the top of the third before an RBI single from Hansen and a bases-loaded walk from Kasidi Pickering cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame. However, the Sooners left three runners stranded in the frame.
The Sooners managed to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Tiare Jennings. But the Cougars immediately responded with two runs in the fifth inning and added three insurance runs in the seventh inning.
* Any concerns with the Sooners' pitching staff — outside of Kelly Maxwell, naturally — were fully on display.
Nicole May got the start, but she was pulled after allowing three hits, three walks and two runs (one home run) through the first three innings. Kierston Deal came in for one inning but was relieved by Karlie Keeney.
Keeney struggled in her 2.2 innings, surrendering six hits and four earned runs. The pitching staff recorded just two total strikeouts.
“Not good enough," Gasso said of the pitchers. "Not gritty enough. We can't rely on one arm, and we need fighters. And I'm not making excuses for anybody. But it's hard sometimes to play in this program because of the expectations. And the pitchers really want to be perfect. And when you're trying to be perfect, you're not going to be perfect. When you're trying to be perfect at the plate, you're gonna be frozen, you're gonna be stuck.
"And we just got to get the ball and just have a mentality of like, 'Me and you, let's go, me against you. Let's go.' And we're just really trying to be too perfect with things and it's just not. There's just not a good feel to it. We just we just got to trust our stuff and we just got to be that just gritty type of pitching staff. Sometimes we look that way and sometimes we don't tonight we did not.”
Given the way the Sooners handled their pitching staff on Friday, and that they're in jeopardy of losing a second-consecutive conference series, all indications are Maxwell will be back in the circle on Saturday for the rubber game. Maxwell pitched all five innings in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cougars, surrendering just one hit.
The Sooners handled it the same way last weekend in Austin, when Maxwell started games one and three.
* Hansen accounted for three of the Sooners' eight hits.
* Final word from Gasso: "Sometimes we can be just rolling and good enough, and that’s where we are right now. We’ve been handling things and been good enough. The way I look at it, it’s really (going to be about) the response of this team. We’re not good enough right now, and we know that. We’re not denying that. There are a lot of teams that go through these stretches, and we don’t really know how to experience it, to be honest.
“So it hurts, but what do you do when you get knocked down. What do you do when you’re hurt? What do you do? You fix it. You fight for it. You work extra. You do the right things, or you don’t. So we have to have a full buy-in, and there is sometimes where there are three or four (players) that are really bought-in, and then the others are maybe just kinda rolling... So it’s gonna have to catch fire."
* Despite the loss, the Sooners still hold a 1.5-game lead over Oklahoma State and Texas for first place in the Big 12 standings. However, that could change as the weekend continues.
* Up next: The Sooners will look to clinch the series at 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).