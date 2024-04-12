NORMAN — Standing in their respective places at first base and second base, Rylie Boone and Tiare Jennings urged the fans at Love's Field to make some noise.

The Sooners trailed BYU 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but with two base runners and only one out on the board, the stage appeared set for a classic OU comeback fueled by clutch hitting. As Alyssa Brito stepped to the plate and as the 4,385 fans in attendance roared, it seemed inevitable.

Instead? Brito popped up to first base, and Ella Parker followed it with a fly out to left field, leaving both Boone and Jennings stranded.

That proved to be the theme for the game. The timely plays never came, and the BYU offense soared all night as the Cougars stunned the Sooners, 9-4, at Love's Field on Friday night.

It's the Sooners' first home conference loss since 2017.

“First off, I gotta say, BYU just came in fearless and attacking, and they did a phenomenal job, they're very good hitters are tough outs," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "We didn't have our game today, or a lot of things that didn't go right for us. Some of them were mental mistakes. Some of them were maybe a little bit of nerves, some was too much emotion.

"There's so a lot of things going on when, especially when we kept getting behind, then we'd catch up, and then we'd give it up and then it felt like a lot of emotion in our dugout. So I can't take it away from BYU, they were outstanding. We got out coached, we got out hit, we got out pitched, we got our played. Bottom line."

The Sooners had plenty of chances to find a rhythm offensively, and plenty of opportunities for the timely hits they've gotten in recent years. They were walked 10 times as a team, their third most in a game this season.

However, they left 11 base runners stranded, as they struggled to bring runners home.

While the Cougars (22-18, 5-12 Big 12) also had eight base runners stranded, they recorded 11 hits and nine runs. Both marks were the most the Sooners have surrendered in a game this season.

It all came together to hand the Sooners (37-4, 14-3 Big 12) their third loss in five games.

"There's a good group of us on the team that have never been kicked in the teeth before, so this one definitely hurts," OU catcher Kinzie Hansen said. "We felt it last weekend, too, but going forward, what are we going to do about it? That's the big message. And there's two choices that you can really make. Something that we always talk about is if you want to be great, you don't really have a choice. There's one way.

"At this point, we all need to buy in and get on that path. That's really the big message going forward is to look forward."