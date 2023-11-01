NORMAN — There’s been something missing from the Sooners’ offense the last two weeks. It’s particularly evident considering it’s been a staple of Jeff Lebby’s play calling this season.

The Sooners just haven’t been threatening teams down the field.

That was particularly evident in the 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel finished the game with season lows in yards (171) and passing attempts (19) while failing to throw a touchdown for only the third time in his career.

Gabriel managed to complete a 39-yard pass to Brenen Thompson on the last drive of the game. But outside of that, the Sooners didn’t look to attack the Jayhawks vertically. As a result, the Sooners had just four passing plays of 15 yards or more, with three of them coming on the final drive.

The passing game's struggles made a little more sense against a UCF team that ranks inside the top 30 nationally in passing yards allowed. But the Jayhawks now rank 64th in yards allowed, and there were reasons to feel confident the Sooners would have success.

Essentially, the offense just hasn't looked quite right. And when asked about whether his team could've been more aggressive down the field, Brent Venables indicated suggested the answer was yes.

“I think the opportunity was there,” Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "Wishing is not going to do anything. But we do need to be maintaining an aggressive mentality. There’s always that balance when you’re trying to be efficient and protect the football. But at the same time, at the right time, take your shots. We’ve got good players that can run past people and go up and make competitive plays.”

Some, including Lebby and the players themselves, have pointed to the cold and rainy weather in Lawrence, Kansas as a factor. However, that didn’t stop KU quarterback Jason Bean from taking shots down the field. Of Bean’s 32 attempts, 15 of them were came with a target depth of at least 10 yards or more, including five attempts of 20 yards or more, per Pro Football Focus. On Kansas’ final drive, Bean completed passes of 13, 17 and 39 yards to help setup the game-winning touchdown.

Gabriel, meanwhile, only attempted five passes of 10 yards or more, per PFF, and three of them came on the final drive in a scenario where the Sooners were forced to pass. Seven of his passing attempts were thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

But the redshirt didn’t just struggle to attempt deep passes. He barely threw the ball at all. He had just 41 passing yards in the first half and had just 12 attempts before the final drive.

When asked if the Sooners got away from an aggressive mentality, Gabriel had an interesting answer.

“I think that's for everyone to interpret themselves,” Gabriel said during Tuesday’s media availability. “But for me, I'm just trying to be the best teammate I can be and do my job to the best of my ability and compete my butt off. That's all I can do. And I'll continue to do that.”

But really, the lack of aggression wasn’t only noticeable against Kansas. It was noticeable against UCF, too. Here’s a look at the some of the passing numbers for the Sooners this season: