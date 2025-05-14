Ben Arbuckle pays a visit to priority 2027 QB target Peyton Houston

Since he took the job as Oklahoma's new offensive coordinator in December, there's never been much of a doubt who Ben Arbuckle wants as his quarterback in the 2027 class.

It's Peyton Houston, it's been Peyton Houston and it'll continue to be Peyton Houston.

The blue-chip signal-caller from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy is the only 2027 QB in the nation with a standing offer from Oklahoma. Houston has been the sole focus of Arbuckle's recruiting efforts in the 2027 cycle to this point, and the Sooners' newly minted OC was in the Boot on Tuesday to check in with Houston. It likely won't be his last trip to Shreveport during the current evaluation period, either.

Houston has warmed quickly to Arbuckle's dry wit, his West Texas twang and his brilliant football mind. And after their latest face-to-face interaction, Houston relished the fact that he can go beyond the gridiron in conversing with Oklahoma's 29-year-old offensive czar.

“It was amazing," said Houston of his time with Arbuckle. "He was definitely involved in [our] practice; he made a couple new friends. He met one of our receivers and they became best friends. He was out there for the whole practice, and we talked a little bit after practice. It wasn’t really much about football. It was about life, and what was going on. He asked if I had any questions for him, but we really were just talking about video games and life, honestly. It’s not always about ball; when you get to college, football is definitely a main aspect of it. But you also gotta live outside of it. So just having a coach that right now is able to switch between both worlds is different, for sure.”