ARLINGTON, Texas — When it comes to the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 in 2024, commissioner Brett Yormark made one thing clear.

Both sides are getting what they want.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Yormark said the early departures of OU and Texas to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 — a year earlier than initially announced — is a “win-win” for all parties. The commissioner also said it didn’t take long for all sides to agree on an early departure.

“I've got a great partnership with the folks at Texas and Oklahoma,” Yormark said. “When there's mutual respect and when you're looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don't really take that long. We all wanted the same thing, and we got there.

“I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I'm happy we did.”

The departures of Oklahoma and Texas has been a significant topic for the Big 12 since July 2021, when both teams voted to join the SEC by no later than 2025. After months of speculation regarding the departure date, Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12 announced in February that they had agreed to terms for an earlier exit on July 1, 2024.

Yormark touted the accelerated withdrawal of both OU and Texas during his state of the conference address on Wednesday.

“Listen, (Oklahoma and Texas) have great identity,” Yormark said. “They're national brands. They're a big part of the history of this conference. But like I said last year, this conference is bigger than any two schools. We're in a great place. There's never been a better time than right now to be involved with this conference, and I'm excited about our future.”

In September of 2021, the Big 12 announced that four new schools — BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston — would join the conference for the 2023-2024 academic year. With the Sooners and Longhorns not joining the SEC until 2024, that means the Big 12 will have 14 teams competing in 2023.

Yormark has repeatedly stated that the Big 12 is “open for business” and has hinted at further expansion of the conference.

"We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later," Yormark said. "But as I've always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12 (teams), we're perfectly fine with that.

While there’s clarity on the timeframe of Oklahoma and Texas’ departures, they will play one more season in the Big 12. Yormark praised the contributions of both programs on Wednesday.

“I'm really excited about this season. In fact, I think it's going to be a year of celebration. We're going to celebrate our continuing eight (teams). We're going to celebrate our new four. And in fact, we're going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they've made to this conference since day one, because they'll always be a big part of this conference.”