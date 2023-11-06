Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 10 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 11.

Baylor | 3-6 (2-4)

Week 10 Result: Houston 25, Baylor 24 F/OT One Note: After an overtime loss to Houston, Baylor falls to 3-6 on the year, but also to 23-22 overall and 15-18 in Big 12 play under Dave Aranda. Week 11 Opponent: @ Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 2:00 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Kansas State (-19.0)

BYU | 5-4 (2-4)

Week 10 Result: West Virginia 37, BYU 7 One Note: BYU's offense was totally inept without Kedon Slovis in the game, managing just 277 total yards and seven points in Morgantown. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 9:15 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Iowa State (-7.0)

Cincinnati | 2-7 (0-6)

Week 10 Result: UCF 28, Cincinnati 26 One Note: With a two-point loss to UCF, Cincinnati becomes the first team in the Big 12 to be knocked from bowl contention in 2023. Week 11 Opponent: @ Houston Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 9:15 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Houston (-2.5)

Houston | 4-5 (2-4)

Week 10 Result: Houston 25, Baylor 24 F/OT One Note: Houston kept its hopes of making a bowl game alive with their overtime win against Baylor, with QB Donovan Smith accounting for all three of the Cougars' touchdowns. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 9:15 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Houston (-2.5)

Iowa State | 5-4 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: Kansas 28, Iowa State 21 One Note: Iowa State was unable to knock off Kansas in Ames this past weekend, and with the loss squandered its chance to be in a guaranteed three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 standings heading into Week 11. Week 11 Opponent: @ BYU Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 9:15 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Iowa State (-7.0)

Kansas | 7-2 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: Kansas 28, Iowa State 21 One Note: Jason Bean and Kansas were able to outlast an Iowa State comeback this week in Ames, securing the victory with an 80-yard TD to Lawrence Arnold to go up by 10 in the fourth quarter. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Texas Tech Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas (-3.5)

Kansas State | 6-3 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: Texas 33, Kansas 30 F/OT One Note: K-State roared back from a 27-7 deficit to force overtime against Texas, but down 33-30 decided to go for the win on fourth and goal and came up short, allowing the Longhorns to escape. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Baylor Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 2:00 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: Kansas State (-19.0)

Oklahoma | 7-2 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24 One Note: Oklahoma's second straight loss was again plagued by self-inflicted mistakes, as the Sooners have now lost seven turnovers over the past three games, including three in each of their last two contests. Week 11 Opponent: vs. West Virginia Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-12.0)

Oklahoma State | 7-2 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24 One Note: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was able to maintain his edge as the nation's leading rusher after week 11 with 1,227 yards and 12 TDs on the year. Week 11 Opponent: @ UCF Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

TCU | 4-5 (2-4)

Week 10 Result: Texas Tech 35, TCU 28 One Note: With a 35-28 loss to Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs have now lost four of their last five games and are headed into a tough matchup against Texas. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Texas Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC Line: Texas (-10.5)

Texas | 8-1 (5-1)

Week 10 Result: Texas 33, Kansas 30 F/OT One Note: After jumping out to a 27-7 lead, three turnovers nearly cost Texas the game as Maalik Murphy (2 INT) continues to try and gain his footing as the starter in Quinn Ewers' absence. Week 11 Opponent: @ TCU Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC Line: Texas (-10.5)

Texas Tech | 4-5 (3-3)

Week 10 Result: Texas Tech 35, TCU 28 One Note: With Behren Morton (282 yards, 2 TDs) back at quarterback, Texas Tech's offense came back to life while Tahj Brooks (146 yards, 1 TD) continues to keep pace with the best running backs in the country. Week 11 Opponent: @ Kansas Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 11:00 a.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas (-3.5)

UCF | 4-5 (1-5)

Week 10 Result: UCF 28, Cincinnati 26 One Note: UCF finally picked up its first-ever Big 12 win, taking down Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium for just the second time in five tries. Week 11 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN Line: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

West Virginia | 6-3 (4-2)

Week 10 Result: West Virginia 37, BYU 7 One Note: West Virginia had its most complete performance of Big 12 play in Week 10, thoroughly dominating BYU behind 336 yards on the ground from Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson. Week 11 Opponent: @ Oklahoma Game Info: Sat, Nov 11 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-12.0)