Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 11 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 12.

Baylor | 3-7 (2-5)

Week 11 Result: Kansas State 59, Baylor 25 One Note: With their seventh loss of the season, Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears have been eliminated from bowl contention for 2023. Week 12 Opponent: @ TCU Game Info: Sat, Nov. 18 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: TCU (-14.0)

BYU | 5-5 (2-5)

Week 11 Result: Iowa State 45, Iowa State 13 One Note: BYU has been outscored 117-26 in its last three Big 12 games (against Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State). Week 12 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma Game Info: Sat, Nov. 18 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ESPN Line: Oklahoma (-24.5)

Cincinnati | 3-7 (1-6)

Week 11 Result: Cincinnati 24, Houston 14 One Note: Cincinnati's 10-point victory over Houston was its first Big 12 victory in school history. Week 12 Opponent: @ West Virginia Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: West Virginia (-6.5)

Houston | 4-6 (2-5)

Week 11 Result: Cincinnati 24, Houston 14 One Note: UH quarterback Donovan Smith had his first three-interception game of the season against Cincinnati and struggled to give the Cougars offense a chance in this game with just 23:05 in time of possession. Week 12 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 3:00 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: Oklahoma State (-7.0)

Iowa State | 6-4 (5-2)

Week 11 Result: Iowa State 45, BYU 13 One Note: Iowa State kept pace in the Big 12 Championship hunt with a resounding victory over BYU on the road. RB Abu Sama III had a career day, taking eight carries for 110 yards and two scores. Week 12 Opponent: vs. Texas Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 7:00 p.m. CT | FOX

Line: Texas (-7.5)

Kansas | 7-3 (4-3)

Week 11 Result: Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13 One Note: QB Jason Bean went down with an injury in this game, leaving freshman Cole Ballard to finish the game. Lance Leipold said on Monday that he was "very optimistic" that Bean would play against K-State this week. Week 12 Opponent: vs. Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas State (-8.0)

Kansas State | 7-3 (5-2)

Week 11 Result: Kansas State 59, Baylor 25 One Note: QB Will Howard became the all-time leader in touchdown passes at Kansas State in the win, passing Josh Freeman with 45 passing touchdowns on his career. Week 12 Opponent: @ Kansas Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FS1 Line: Kansas State (-8.0)

Oklahoma | 8-2 (5-2)

Week 11 Result: Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20 One Note: QB Dillon Gabriel became the Sooners' single-game TD record holder with eight scores against West Virginia, with five passing TDs and three rushing TDs in the 39-point win. Week 12 Opponent: @ BYU Game Info: Sat, Nov. 18 | 11:00 a.m. CT | ESPN Line: Oklahoma (-24.5)

Oklahoma State | 7-3 (5-2)

Week 11 Result: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3 One Note: Oklahoma State became only the second top-15 team in the AP poll era (since 1936) to lose by more than 40 points to a team under .500. Week 12 Opponent: @ Houston Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 3:00 p.m. CT | ESPN2 Line: Oklahoma State (-7.0)

TCU | 4-6 (2-5)

Week 11 Result: Texas 29, TCU 26 One Note: TCU roared back from a 26-6 deficit to pull within three and had Texas in a 3rd-and-12 at their own 13-yard line with two minutes left before letting Adonai Mitchell convert for 35 yards to effectively end the game. Week 12 Opponent: vs. Baylor Game Info: Sat, Nov. 18 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: TCU (-14.0)

Texas | 9-1 (6-1)

Week 11 Result: Texas 29, TCU 26 One Note: RB Jonathan Brooks led the Longhorns with 104 yards and two scores on the ground before suffering a torn ACL near the end of this game. Freshman CJ Baxter is expected to take over in the backfield. Week 12 Opponent: @ Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 7:00 p.m. CT | FOX Line: Texas (-7.5)

Texas Tech | 5-5 (4-3)

Week 11 Result: Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13 One Note: After calling a timeout on Kansas' final possession to get the ball back with less than 30 seconds, Texas Tech was able to work down the field and set up Gino Garcia for a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play. Week 12 Opponent: vs. UCF Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 4:00 p.m. CT | FS2 Line: Texas Tech (-2.5)

UCF | 5-5 (2-5)

Week 11 Result: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3 One Note: UCF's win sets the Knights up perfectly to make a bowl game, as a win against either Texas Tech or Houston would get them over the six-win threshold. With how they looked against the Pokes, that's more than doable. Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas Tech Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 4:00 p.m. CT | FS2 Line: Texas Tech (-2.5)

West Virginia | 6-4 (4-3)

Week 11 Result: Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20 One Note: West Virginia's Big 12 Championship hopes were dashed with their loss in Norman, and dropped them to 10-1 against the Sooners during their time together in the Big 12. Week 12 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Nov 18 | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ Line: West Virginia (-6.5)