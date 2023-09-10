Let's take a look at how teams from around the Big 12 fared in Week 2 and what they have coming up in Week 3.



Baylor Bears (0-2)

Week 2 Result: Baylor 13, #12 Utah 20 One Note: Baylor looked and played tough against the Utes, but costly turnovers and an inefficient offense cost them their second straight game. Week 3: vs. Long Island (0-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | ESPN+ Line: N/A

BYU Cougars (2-0)

Week 2 Result: BYU 41, Southern Utah 16 One Note: Kedon Slovis looked much more efficient this week, going 22-32 for 348 yards and four TDs. Week 3: at Arkansas (2-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:30 pm | ESPN2 Line: Arkansas (-10.0)

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Week 2 Result: Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21 One Note: Despite being picked to finish near the back end of the Big 12 this preseason, the Bearcats have been extremely impressive through two weeks of action. Week 3: vs. Miami OH (1-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+ Line: Cincinnati (-17.0)

Houston Cougars (1-1)

Week 2 Result: Houston 41, Rice 43 F/2OT One Note: In a classic Battle for the Bayou Bucket, Rice got the better of their bitter rival despite being a 7.5-point dog. Week 3: vs. TCU (1-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | FOX Line: TCU (-6.0)

Iowa State Cyclones (1-1)

Week 2 Result: Iowa State 13, Iowa 20 One Note: Still a force to be reckoned with defensively, Iowa State appears to be finding its way offensively with Rocco Becht under center. Week 3: at Ohio (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | ESPNU Line: Iowa State (-2.5)

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

Week 2 Result: Kansas 34, Illinois 23 One Note: Jalon Daniels is set for a massive year after a stellar debut in which he completed 21 of 29 attempts for 277 yards and two TDs. Week 3: at Nevada (0-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 9:30 pm | CBSSN Line: Kansas (-28.0)

No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

Week 2 Result: #15 Kansas State 42, Troy 13 One Note: Will Howard's command of the offense in Manhattan continues to grow, as he was responsible for five of K-State's six TDs of the day. Week 3: at Missouri (2-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | SECN Line: Kansas State (-5.5)

No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Week 2 Result: #18 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 One Note: Despite a lackluster offensive performance, the Sooners held SMU to their lowest point total in six years. Week 3: at Tulsa (1-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 2:30 pm | ESPN2 Line: Oklahoma (-26.0)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Week 2 Result: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15 One Note: The Cowboys have yet to establish a quarterback in '23, playing Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy, and Garret Rangel in each of their first two games. Week 3: vs. South Alabama (1-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+ Line: Oklahoma State (-8.0)

TCU Horned Frogs (1-1)

Week 2 Result: TCU 41, Nicholls 6 One Note: In a perfect "get right game" for the Frogs, Chandler Morris was spectacular, going 26-30 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 63 yards and a score on the ground. Week 3: at Houston (1-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | FOX Line: TCU (-6.0)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Week 2 Result: #11 Texas 34, #3 Alabama 24 One Note: This was the signature win of the Steve Sarkisian era, taking down an Alabama team that has now gone 67-3 at home over the last 10 seasons. Week 3: vs. Wyoming (2-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | LHN Line: Texas (-28.0)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2)

Week 2 Result: Texas Tech 30, #13 Oregon 38 One Note: Despite taking a 27-18 lead into the fourth quarter, Texas Tech was outscored 20-3 in the final frame, including a brutal pick-six in the final minute to seal the Ducks' win. Week 3: vs. Tarleton State (2-0); ESPN+ Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+ Line: N/A

UCF Knights (2-0)

Week 2 Result: UCF 18, Boise State 16 One Note: UCF kicker Colton Boomer hit four field goals, including a school-record 55-yarder and a walk-off 40-yard field goal for the victory at time expired. Week 3: vs. Villanova (2-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 5:30 pm | ESPN+ Line: N/A

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)