Big 12 roundup: Week 2
Let's take a look at how teams from around the Big 12 fared in Week 2 and what they have coming up in Week 3.
Baylor Bears (0-2)
Week 2 Result: Baylor 13, #12 Utah 20
One Note: Baylor looked and played tough against the Utes, but costly turnovers and an inefficient offense cost them their second straight game.
Week 3: vs. Long Island (0-2)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | ESPN+
Line: N/A
BYU Cougars (2-0)
Week 2 Result: BYU 41, Southern Utah 16
One Note: Kedon Slovis looked much more efficient this week, going 22-32 for 348 yards and four TDs.
Week 3: at Arkansas (2-0)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:30 pm | ESPN2
Line: Arkansas (-10.0)
Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)
Week 2 Result: Cincinnati 27, Pitt 21
One Note: Despite being picked to finish near the back end of the Big 12 this preseason, the Bearcats have been extremely impressive through two weeks of action.
Week 3: vs. Miami OH (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati (-17.0)
Houston Cougars (1-1)
Week 2 Result: Houston 41, Rice 43 F/2OT
One Note: In a classic Battle for the Bayou Bucket, Rice got the better of their bitter rival despite being a 7.5-point dog.
Week 3: vs. TCU (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | FOX
Line: TCU (-6.0)
Iowa State Cyclones (1-1)
Week 2 Result: Iowa State 13, Iowa 20
One Note: Still a force to be reckoned with defensively, Iowa State appears to be finding its way offensively with Rocco Becht under center.
Week 3: at Ohio (2-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | ESPNU
Line: Iowa State (-2.5)
Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)
Week 2 Result: Kansas 34, Illinois 23
One Note: Jalon Daniels is set for a massive year after a stellar debut in which he completed 21 of 29 attempts for 277 yards and two TDs.
Week 3: at Nevada (0-2)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 9:30 pm | CBSSN
Line: Kansas (-28.0)
No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
Week 2 Result: #15 Kansas State 42, Troy 13
One Note: Will Howard's command of the offense in Manhattan continues to grow, as he was responsible for five of K-State's six TDs of the day.
Week 3: at Missouri (2-0)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 11:00 am | SECN
Line: Kansas State (-5.5)
No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)
Week 2 Result: #18 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
One Note: Despite a lackluster offensive performance, the Sooners held SMU to their lowest point total in six years.
Week 3: at Tulsa (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 2:30 pm | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma (-26.0)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)
Week 2 Result: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
One Note: The Cowboys have yet to establish a quarterback in '23, playing Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy, and Garret Rangel in each of their first two games.
Week 3: vs. South Alabama (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma State (-8.0)
TCU Horned Frogs (1-1)
Week 2 Result: TCU 41, Nicholls 6
One Note: In a perfect "get right game" for the Frogs, Chandler Morris was spectacular, going 26-30 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 63 yards and a score on the ground.
Week 3: at Houston (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | FOX
Line: TCU (-6.0)
No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0)
Week 2 Result: #11 Texas 34, #3 Alabama 24
One Note: This was the signature win of the Steve Sarkisian era, taking down an Alabama team that has now gone 67-3 at home over the last 10 seasons.
Week 3: vs. Wyoming (2-0)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 7:00 pm | LHN
Line: Texas (-28.0)
Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2)
Week 2 Result: Texas Tech 30, #13 Oregon 38
One Note: Despite taking a 27-18 lead into the fourth quarter, Texas Tech was outscored 20-3 in the final frame, including a brutal pick-six in the final minute to seal the Ducks' win.
Week 3: vs. Tarleton State (2-0); ESPN+
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:00 pm | ESPN+
Line: N/A
UCF Knights (2-0)
Week 2 Result: UCF 18, Boise State 16
One Note: UCF kicker Colton Boomer hit four field goals, including a school-record 55-yarder and a walk-off 40-yard field goal for the victory at time expired.
Week 3: vs. Villanova (2-0)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 5:30 pm | ESPN+
Line: N/A
West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)
Week 2 Result: West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17
One Note: West Virginia might've found its WR1 in '23 as freshman Hudson Clement exploded for three touchdowns and 177 yards on just five receptions.
Week 3: vs. Pitt (1-1)
Game Info: Sat, Sep 16 | 6:30 pm | ABC
Line: Pitt (-1.0)