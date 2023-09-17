Let's take a look at how teams from around the Big 12 fared in Week 3 and what they have coming up in Week 4.



Baylor Bears (1-2)

Week 3 Result: Baylor 30, LIU 9 One Note: Baylor finally got a tick in the win column as they rushed for 270 yards and three scores on the ground against Long Island. Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 3 Texas (3-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 6:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-14.5)

BYU Cougars (3-0)

Week 3 Result: BYU 38, Arkansas 31 One Note: Despite being an 8.0-point dog, BYU walked into Fayetteville and beat the Razorbacks despite being outgained 424-281. Week 4 Opponent: at Kansas (3-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Line: Kansas (-8.5)

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1)

Week 3 Result: Cincinnati 24, Miami (OH) 31 One Note: Prior to Saturday's loss to Miami (OH), Cincinnati had beaten the Redhawks sixteen consecutive times. The all-time series is now tied, 60-60-7. Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-13.5)

Houston Cougars (1-2)

Week 3 Result: Houston 13, TCU 36 One Note: Houston's offense hit a brick wall in Week 3, as they managed just 41 yards on 27 rushing attempts (1.7 ypc) and managed just two field goals on the night. UH's only TD was scored via kickoff return. Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sam Houston (0-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN+ Line: Houston (-14)

Iowa State Cyclones (1-2)

Week 3 Result: Iowa State 7, Ohio 10 One Note: The Cyclones managed just 38 yards rushing against Ohio, and averaged just 1.7 yards per carry. That, combined with two INTs, cost Iowa State a must-win nonconference game. Week 4 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma State (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 3:00 p.m. | FS1 Line: Iowa State (-2.5)

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Week 3 Result: Kansas 31, Nevada 24 One Note: RB Devin Neal almost single-handedly carried KU to a win at Nevada, taking 17 carries for 89 yards and three of the Jayhawks' four touchdowns. Week 4 Opponent: vs. BYU (3-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Line: Kansas (-8.5)

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1)

Week 3 Result: Kansas State 27, Missouri 30 One Note: After letting Missouri hang around at home for the entirety of Saturday's game, Kansas State fell on the road as the Tigers nailed a 61-yard walk-off FG for the win. Week 4 Opponent: vs. UCF (3-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 7:00 p.m. | FS1

Line: Kansas State (-7)

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Week 3 Result: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 One Note: QB Dillon Gabriel turned in one of his best performances as a Sooner, completing 28-31 attempts for 421 yards and five touchdowns with one INT. His 90.3% completion rate is a single-game record at Oklahoma (min. 25 attempts). Week 4 Opponent: at Cincinnati (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-13.5)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1)

Week 3 Result: Oklahoma State 7, South Alabama 33 One Note: The Oklahoma State offense is officially a problem, as the Cowboys have averaged just 18.0 ppg over their last 10 contests. Week 4 Opponent: at Iowa State (1-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 3:00 p.m. | FS1 Line: Iowa State (-2.5)

TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)

Week 3 Result: TCU 36, Houston 13 One Note: TCU ran the ball 51 times for 250 yards (4.9 ypc) against Houston, with RB Emani Bailey (23-126-2) leading the way. Week 4 Opponent: vs. SMU (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 11:00 a.m. | FS1 Line: TCU (-6)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Week 3 Result: Texas 31, Wyoming 10 One Note: Texas and Wyoming were tied at 10-10 until the 14:12 mark in the fourth quarter when Xavier Worthy scored from 44 yards out to give the Longhorns a 17-10 lead. Week 4 Opponent: at Baylor (1-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 6:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-14.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2)

Week 3 Result: Texas Tech 41, Tarleton State 3 One Note: Texas Tech earned its first victory of the '23 season and the rushing game was a major factor. Tahj Brooks led the way for the Red Raiders, totaling 158 yards on 19 attempts (8.3 ypc). Week 4 Opponent: at West Virginia (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Line: Texas Tech (-4.5)

UCF Knights (3-0)

Week 3 Result: UCF 48, Villanova 14 One Note: With John Rhys Plumlee out, Timmy McClain stepped in and played well in his first start at UCF, going 20-28 for 321 yards and two scores through the air. He also added nine rushes for 44 yards on the ground. Week 4 Opponent: at Kansas State (2-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 7:00 p.m. | FS1 Line: Kansas State (-7)

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1)

Week 3 Result: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6 One Note: Despite a big win in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia suffered two major losses with Garrett Greene and CJ Donaldson both exiting with injuries. Week 4 Opponent: vs. Texas Tech (1-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 23 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ Line: Texas Tech (-4.5)