Let's take a look at how teams from around the Big 12 fared in Week 5 and what they have coming up in Week 6.



Baylor Bears | 2-3 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: Baylor 36, UCF 35 One Note: The Bears erased a 35-7 deficit with 29 unanswered points, including 26 points in the fourth quarter, to complete its biggest comeback victory in school history. Week 6 Opponent: vs. Texas Tech Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Line: Texas Tech (-1.0)

BYU Cougars | 4-1 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: BYU 35, Cincinnati 27 One Note: Despite being outgained 498-295, BYU won the turnover battle 2-0 against Cincinnati and ultimately won the game. Week 6 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A







Cincinnati Bearcats | 2-3 (0-2)

Week 5 Result: BYU 35, Cincinnati 27 One Note: Despite 350 total yards and three passing touchdowns from Emory Jones, a costly interception will be what defines the Bearcats' trip to Provo. Week 6 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

Houston Cougars | 2-3 (0-2)

Week 5 Result: Texas Tech 49, Houston 28 One Note: Despite the loss, Donovan Smith turned in his best game as a Cougar thus far, completing 29 of 40 attempts for 335 yards and four touchdowns through the air, adding 59 yards on the ground. Week 6 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

Iowa State Cyclones | 2-3 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 One Note: Iowa State gave up 50 points for the first time since November 7, 2023, when it suffered a 52-14 loss to Oklahoma. Week 6 Opponent: vs. TCU Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 7:00 p.m. (TBA) Line: TCU (-6.0)

Kansas Jayhawks | 4-1 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: Texas 40, Kansas 14 One Note: After Jalon Daniels was a surprise scratch from this game, Jason Bean turned in a less-than-stellar performance, completing 9-21 attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown. Week 6 Opponent: vs. UCF Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 3:00 p.m. (FOX) Line: Kansas (-3.0)

Kansas State Wildcats | 3-1 (1-0)

Week 5 Result: N/A One Note: N/A Week 6 Opponent: at Oklahoma State Game Info: Fri, Oct 6; 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Line: Kansas State (-12.5)

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners | 5-0 (2-0)

Week 5 Result: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 One Note: Dillon Gabriel continues to shine for the Sooners' after turning in 403 total yards and five total touchdowns. His 366 yards passing were the most surrendered by Iowa State since 2020. Week 6 Opponent: No. 3 Texas (Dallas) Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 11:00 a.m. (ABC) Line: Texas (-5.5)

Oklahoma State Cowboys | 2-2 (0-1)

Week 5 Result: N/A One Note: N/A Week 6 Opponent: vs. Kansas State Game Info: Fri, Oct 6; 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Line: Kansas State (-12.5)

TCU Horned Frogs | 3-2 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: West Virginia 24, TCU 21 One Note: TCU had two game-tying field goal attempts blocked in the final five minutes of their loss to West Virginia, ending their 10-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak. Week 6 Opponent: at Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 7:00 p.m. (TBA) Line: TCU (-6.0)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns | 5-0 (2-0)

Week 5 Result: Texas 40, Kansas 14 One Note: One week after the Kansas defense held BYU to nine yards rushing, Texas ripped off 336 yards (6.6 ypc) on the ground, including 218 yards and two touchdowns from Jonathan Brooks. Week 6 Opponent: No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas) Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 11:00 a.m. (ABC) Line: Texas (-5.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders | 2-3 (1-1)

Week 5 Result: Texas Tech 49, Houston 28 One Note: Texas Tech's running game found all kinds of success against Houston this week, with 239 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Week 6 Opponent: at Baylor Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2) Line: Texas Tech (-1.0)

UCF Knights | 3-2 (0-2)

Week 5 Result: Baylor 36, UCF 35 One Note: Despite holding a 35-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, UCF squandered a massive lead against Baylor to fall to 0-2 in Big 12 play. Week 6 Opponent: at Kansas Game Info: Sat, Oct 7; 3:00 p.m. (FOX) Line: Kansas (-3.0)

West Virginia Mountaineers | 4-1 (2-0)

Week 5 Result: West Virginia 24, TCU 21 One Note: Despite being picked to finish last in the 2023 Big 12 Preseason Poll, West Virginia finds itself as the only team not named Texas and Oklahoma with a 2-0 record in Big 12 play. Week 6 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A